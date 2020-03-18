The battle to contain the coronavirus has disrupted the everyday routines of people. As more and more places either have closed or are limiting the number of people to 10 or fewer, area fitness centers have not been immune to the health concern about the virus.
Some have closed, such as Planet Fitness.
In a message to its members, Planet Fitness stated: “Given the increased threat that COVID-19 poses to our global community, and out of an abundance of caution, the Grand Island club will temporarily close through March 31. This was a difficult decision to make but we believe it is the right one. We recognize that you were recently billed your monthly dues and we will credit your payment for our closed days on your next monthly bill upon reopening.”
The YMCA in Grand Island has implemented the following measures:
— Facility access is restricted to members only and they are asked to disinfect their hands with hand sanitizer at the front door when entering the building.
— Fitness programs and spaces are limited to 10 people and will be first come, first served, along with the weight room. Only every other piece of cardio equipment will be available.
— Judo class has been postponed.
— Child care programs are conducted in groups of 10.
— The spring sports session is being evaluated and will be held when it is safe to do so.
At Snap Fitness in Grand Island, Ashlee Schneider, owner and trainer, said she is continuing to monitor the situation.
“We have our members and community in our best interest,” Schneider said. “We are following the current guidelines provided by our president, WHO and our local Central District Health Department. We continue to provide an ample supply of disinfectant to our members to sanitize machines after use. We know our members are taking this seriously, as we are going through disinfectant at a much higher rate than previously.”
Schneider said staff is deep-cleaning the gym, “wiping every nook and cranny” twice per week because the procedure takes about half a day.
“At this point it is bring your own hand sanitizer, but we have an ample supply of soap and water and are encouraging members to wash their hands and practice gym hygiene verbally, on social media, on posters in the gym and through email,” she said.
Schneider said the center will remain open, continue running classes and follow the 10-person recommendation.
“We are happy to provide a safe place for people to de-stress, exercise and keep their bodies and minds healthy during this time,” she said. “This is a particularly hard time for our friends that have mental health disorders like anxiety and depression. If you know of these people, please offer up some extra compassion and check in on them.”
While there is public concern about the coronavirus, Schneider said it has also been a particularly hard season for colds and influenza, which can be transferred to people when gym equipment is not properly cleaned.
“We really preach cleaning up after yourself,” she said. “We have sanitization stations all throughout the gym. We added another one when the coronavirus information started coming out. We are always telling members to wipe down the machines. Our instructors wipe everything down after a class. We are going through a heck of a lot of disinfectant spray, so people are doing it.”
Schneider said they are advising their members daily on coronavirus news.
“We are letting people know to take their own precautions,” she said. “If you don’t free comfortable, don’t come.”
For those who have decided to stay at home and be on the safe side, Schneider said Snap Fitness will provide daily home workouts through its Facebook page (Snap Fitness of Grand Island). It also will offer the Fitness On Demand App free for 90 days. The app has 60 home workouts preloaded on it. The center also has an On Demand system in the studio, where members can do a virtual class 24/7.
Schneider urges people not to abandon exercising because they can’t come to the gym. She said good physical fitness is a vital way to help prevent disease and can help people deal with the stress they may be going through because of government actions to stop the spread of the virus.
But she urged a commonsense approach to staying healthy.
“If you have come into contact with a person that tests positive for COVID-19 or you, yourself, test positive, please notify us immediately,” she said. “Please use common sense and if you are not feeling well, stay home.”
Kelli Jeffries of Grand Island was busy working out Wednesday at Snap Fitness.
Jeffries said taking extra precautions and using common sense, such as wiping down the exercise machine before and after using it, is important.
“The first thing I did when I came in was washing my hands and wash my water bottle off,” she said. “When I get home, I’ll automatically wash the clothes I now have on right away and take a shower. It is all commonsense precautions.”
Jeffries said good hygiene practices are important whenever in a gym.
Rebecca Tidwell, general manager of Anytime Fitness in Grand Island, said she and her staff are also proactive in keeping her facility clean and as germ free as possible.
“We are making sure we are maintaining a standard of cleanness that’s effective,” Tidwell said. “It is something we do year-round. It is a gym ethic that we expect from all of our members, such as wiping down the equipment before and after you use it.”
The following is a list of good gym hygiene practices:
— Control coughs by covering your nose and mouth with a tissue into your upper sleeve and not in your hands when you cough or sneeze. Then throw the issue away after you use it.
— Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds, especially after you cough or sneeze, or clean with an alcohol-based hand cleaner.
— Minimize close contact with sick people. If you’re sick, stay home until you are symptom-free for 24 hours.
— Wipe down equipment before and after use to stop the spread of germs.
— Avoid face touching by covering your nose and mouth with a tissue and not your hands when coughing or sneezing. Again, throw the tissue away after you use it.
