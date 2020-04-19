Late fees for personal property tax returns will be waived due to the COVID-19 pandemic under an executive order issued by Gov. Pete Ricketts on April 9.
Hall County Assessor Kristi Wold said that in a typical year, all personal property returns are due by May 1. She said that if one files after May 1, but before June 30, they will receive a 10% penalty. If the returns are filed after June 30, there is a 25% penalty.
Under Executive Order 20-17, the late fees are waived until Dec. 31 due to COVID-19.
“It also says that the up to $10,000 exemption has been extended to July 15 because normally that ends on May 1,” Wold said. “They usually have to be filed in a timely manner to qualify for that.”
The executive order also states that interest shall be assessed on all value added to a personal property return, or added through the filing of a personal property return, after July 15, from the date such tax becomes delinquent, pursuant to Nebraska state statute § 77-1233.04.
“We were expecting this to be coming, so I was not shocked when the executive order came through,” Wold said. “It doesn’t affect our office too much. We just don’t have to apply those late fees.”
As of Thursday morning, Wold said personal property returns are “coming in steady like every other year” and that her office is not seeing any significant changes due to the governor’s executive order besides not having to assess penalties on those who do not file their returns in a timely manner.
“So far, we have not heard much of anything from people,” Wold said. “I did get an email yesterday (Wednesday) from a fairly large business who wanted to know if anything has been extended and I told them the deadlines. That was the only one so far.”
Wold said the executive order only applies to personal property and not real estate. Despite the waived penalties, she said personal property returns are still due on May 1. With county offices closed to the public, she said the returns can be mailed, faxed, emailed or dropped in the drop box just south of First and Sycamore Streets.
Wold said anyone seeking more information about personal property returns and/or the waive late fees can call her office at (308) 385-5050.
