The opportunity for Hall County residents to nominate an outstanding teacher or counselor for the 2019 Kim West Dinsdale Excellence in Teaching Award is quickly approaching. Nominations will be open from Sept. 3 to Sept. 24 on the Grand Island Community Foundation’s website.
Students, colleagues and friends of Hall County educators are encouraged to nominate those teachers or counselors who have made a lasting impact on lives in and out of their classrooms.
The Excellence In Teaching Award is presented annually to an educator or counselor who goes above and beyond in service to students, the school and the community.
“Teachers do more than teach, they inspire students to reach new heights of success,” says Kim West Dinsdale, who founded the Excellence In Teaching program in 2005. “I am so pleased that, through the Grand Island Community Foundation, we have an opportunity to honor our teachers — these shining examples who demonstrate a love for and quality in teaching.”
The nomination process for the 2019 Kim West Dinsdale Excellence in Teaching Award, says Community Foundation CEO Melissa Delaet, is easy.
“Simply visit www.gicf.org and navigate to the Excellence In Teaching tab,” says DeLaet. “There, you will find a ‘Nominate An Educator’ button that will be live from Sept. 3 through Sept. 24. When you click on this link, you’ll be taken to an online nomination form to complete the process.”
Educators eligible for the award, DeLaet says, are active and certified teachers or guidance counselors of students in grades pre-K through 12th, and must be employed in a Hall County school — either public or private.
In addition to a recognition ceremony in December, the winner of the Excellence In Teaching Award will also receive a no-strings-attached prize of $5,000.
“We look forward every year to hearing the uplifting stories of folks whose lives have been changed by the educators they are nominating,” DeLaet says. “It’s a great privilege and honor for us to be able to recognize the work that teachers do to inspire their students and lead Hall County into the future.”
The 2018 Kim West Dinsdale Excellence In Teaching Award went to Kay Carpenter. She is the guidance counselor and dean of students at Centura High School.