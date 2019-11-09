Celebrating its 30th anniversary, Williams Flower Co. and Greenhouse will host an open house Wednesday through Sunday, Nov. 17.
Special store hours for the celebration will 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 2209 S. Locust. Food and beverages will be available, and there will be a storewide 20% off sale, including gift certificates.
Thirty years ago, Mike and Sandy Williams built their flower business and greenhouse literally from scratch.
“We didn’t have a contractor — we built it,” Sandy Williams said.
When the business expanded and more greenhouses were needed, Mike Williams and Juan Partida built them. Partida has been a part of the Williams Flower Co. now for more than 20 years and manages the operation.
Before starting the business in Grand Island, the couple lived in Hastings. Sandy Williams worked for a greenhouse for seven years there before moving to Grand Island to start their business in 1989.
Initially, they built five greenhouses.
“We kept building and adding more greenhouses,” Sandy Williams said. “We were doing good enough, and we expanded our business.”
About three years ago, the Williams sold their original lot (where Taco Bell is now located) to concentrate the business at its current location. She said when they sold that property, Partida came over to the present site. He helped the Williams expand their business from just bedding plants to growing fresh flowers and selling flora arrangements for different occasions, such as weddings and funerals to events. They have also expanded into indoor and outdoor landscaping.
While the flower and greenhouse business has changed over the years, Sandy Williams said the one thing that hasn’t changed is how they treat their customers.
“What has never changed is that if you treat your customers right and you talk to them and help them, they will come back again as customers.”
Williams said they still have customers who first came to their business 30 years ago.
“We are a mom-and-pop business, and we will always be a mom-and-pop business,” she said. “We even have grandchildren and their parents of some of our original customers shopping with us.”
With Partida, who is 42, running the business, Williams said he is helping to attract a whole new generation of customers to Williams Flowers.
“He has taken it to the modern level,” Williams said.
Williams Flowers is now Grand Island’s only remaining greenhouse. Williams said a greenhouse is a tough business to operate.
But, she said, growing fresh plants and flowers is worth the effort, such as the 16 different varieties poinsettias they grow in their greenhouse. Poinsettias from other sources that are shipped into retail outlets during the holidays sometimes use ethylene gas in the shipping process. Williams said that could cause the plant to be deflorated prematurely before the holiday celebration. Williams said some of their customers have commented that poinsettias they have purchased from Williams Flowers have lasted through Valentine’s Day.
She said they have been growing fresh poinsettias since they opened their business.
“We know our own products,” Williams said. “I am not going to sell somebody else’s stuff. If there is a problem, I am going to be accountable.”
Williams said the fall through the holiday season is a particularly busy time of year.
Fresh poinsettias, along with other seasonal greenery for the holiday season, are now available. They also have a wide selection of fall, Thanksgiving and Christmas accessories.
“We’ll do anything you want with flowers, plants and decorations,” Williams said.
By growing their own poinsettias, Williams said people could go into their greenhouse, pick the plants that they want, and get come back and get it when they want it.
“It is like layaway,” she said. “If someone wants to pick up some poinsettias on Christmas Day, we will take care of them. We will have there for you at no charge.”
Partida said he started at Williams Flowers 23 years ago after moving to Grand Island from Idaho. He said the Williams mentored him during the years, and he is now the face of the business.
“I have always liked plants since I was little,” he said. “I used to grow my own plants when I was little.”
Partida oversees the greenhouses at Williams Flowers. During the year, they grow about 150 different flowers and plants.
“We do our best to take care of our customers and our plants and to make plants look as nice as possible for our customers,” he said.
For more information, call (308) 384-9938 or visit www.williamsflowersgi.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.