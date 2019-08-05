The Central District Health Dept in partnership with the Grand Island Public Library will observes World Breastfeeding Week with an event from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, in the library foyer, 1124 W. Second St.
“Empower Parents — Enable Breastfeeding” will include breastfeeding and nutrition information, healthy snacks, crafts and drawing for prizes.
“Power Talks” throughout the event will focus on: breastfeeding basics, Instant Pot ideas, and nutrition and breastfeeding. The library will be hosting lapsits for both baby and toddlers as well.
There is no charge for any of the programs. For more information, contact Celine Swan at (308) 385-5333.