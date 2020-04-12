While the unemployment rate climbs as people are being urged to stay home to combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus, many businesses are temporarily closing their doors in an effort to stop the spread of the virus.
But there are industries that have been deemed essential to the operation of society where workers are needed and jobs are available during the pandemic.
Area employment recruiting businesses are working with those employers to fill those jobs in essential industries, businesses and services.
According to Travis Powell, president of Essential Personnel, many organizations remain open, while much of the nation is at a standstill. He said these organizations provide critical services and need workers in critical industries such as health care, medical supply manufacturing and the food supply.
The government has identified certain employment categories and their contributions as imperative to ensure these products and services continue to be provided to communities during the response to COVID-19.
Along with the Grand Island office at 1828 N Webb Road, Essential Personnel has offices in four other communities — Kearney, Columbus, Fremont and Norfolk.
Powell said their consultants are “working relentlessly to keep these critical businesses and organizations running at full capacity.”
He said when the pandemic hit, all Essential Personnel offices quickly adapted to recruiting, interviewing, screening and making job placements with remote technology by taking online applications, phone and virtual interviews and meetings and onboarding electronically.
They have also added screening questions related to COVID-19 to minimize spreading the virus throughout the community, to their staff and at their client locations.
“This necessary step was taken early on for the safety of everyone,” Powell said.
He said many of their clients are having a difficult time staying fully staffed and job seekers are in need of work.
“Our team at Essential Personnel has been giving it their all, taking the extra effort, and working extra hours to make sure our clients’ job openings are getting filled with the best candidates possible,” Powell said. “We are working to keep everyone employed throughout the state.”
He said Essential Personnel has created a Community Resource page for everyone in their communities to use during COVID-19.
“Because of the loss of jobs, working from home and the fear of the virus everyone’s lives have changed,” Powell said.
He said the resource page includes topics such as health, children, education, remote working, finances, food and religion.
These resources can be found at www.essentialpersonnel.com/community-resources. For more information, call (308) 381-4400.
Another area recruiting business is Associated Staffing in Grand Island, with offices in Hastings, Kearney, Omaha and Columbus.
“We have quite a few employers who are considered essential, so we have been trying to hire more people for them,” said Paige Kirlin, marketing manger for the Grand Island office at 820 N. Webb Road.
She said some people are staying to home to protect themselves from the virus and others are seeking jobs.
“We have a lot of different people wanting to work,” Kirlin said.
The message coming from area employment agencies, such as Associated Staffing, is that there are jobs available for those who want to work. They are important jobs as they are with employers who have been deemed essential and who are meeting the challenges that the coronavirus has placed on society.
“There are still essential businesses that need to keep going,” Kirlin said.
While like many businesses that have temporarily closed because of the virus to keep their employees and the public safe, Associated Staffing remains open via the internet and they have been busy helping employers find workers and potential employees find work.
“With people being home or losing their positions due to the virus, we have had a lot more traffic coming through our website, which is great because we are able to place them and find them opportunities they can use,” Kirlin said.
She said employers are working hard to ensure a safe environment for their workers.
“We have a team of recruiters at all of our locations and who are all very knowledgeable about what they are doing,” Kirlin said. “They work hand-in-hand with our clients. We have a good team of people who care about the people they place. We are all working together and with all that is going on, we are trying to be there for each other.”
Associated Staffing can be reached by calling (308) 384-4885 or visiting its website at www.associated-staffing.com/grandisland.
