HASTINGS — “What the Dickens?” an English-style bakery, has just opened its new store front in Hastings.
Co-owned by Caroline Kemp and Beth Funkey, the two women have a mission to “bring authentic experiences of the British Isles through teatime traditions and flavors.” The bakery is located at 537 W. Second St., Suite 102.
Kemp is originally from Wembury in Devon, England. She grew up in a baking family as her father was a master baker. In starting the business with Funkey, Kemp said she wanted to “brings the heart of Britain to small-town America.”
She has a doctorate in nutritional biochemistry, and worked for Central Community College in Hastings and the U.S. Animal Research Center in Clay Center before starting the bakery with Funkey.
Kemp said, as a baker, she “loves experimenting with the traditional flavors of home” and sharing her creations with her “new community”.
Funkey is a native of Nebraska and grew up in a small farming community in northeast part of the state. She calls herself a “genuine Anglophile love for the British Isles.”
An English-style bakery is appropriate for a community named Hastings. Other Nebraska communities also reflect their English heritage in their town names, such Cambridge and Oxford.
With a passion to learn and give back to the community creatively, Funkey said she is dedicated to providing “beautiful, customer-specific designs and a vision of creating an authentic British experience.”
What the Dickens? offers a variety of baking services including specialty cakes for birthdays, weddings and any other occasions where a cake may be needed. It also caters for baby showers, bridal showers, anniversary and retirement parties and much more.
Its catering service also has an English flair as they can cater an event with complete vintage English china, simply plated on elegant trays or somewhere in between, according to Kemp and Funkey.
Every Friday, it offers “Tea in a Tin,” a selection of baked goods the customer can pick up and enjoy at home.
Its slogan is “No matter what you order, What the Dickens? does it, with their special ingredient: love!”
The idea for What the Dickens? was born during a conversation four years ago. Funkey said her husband worked with Kemp at CCC at the time. They became friends. During a Christmas celebration Kemp gave Funkey and her husband a tin of traditional English mincemeat pies.
After tasting Kemp’s creation, Funkey told her friend that she should start her own bakery.
“Caroline said, ‘I will if you will be my partner,’” Funkey said.
She said within a short time, both women had the bakery’s name and concept decided, but “it was all just a joke because we were both in education at the time.” Funkey was teaching at Hastings College.
But it was the next summer, the two women started to get serious about starting an English style bakery.
“She (Kemp) called me and said, ‘Let’s sit down and really seriously talk about this,’” Funkey said.
Both Funkey and Kemp said What the Dickens? would not be a reality without the support of the community, especially the business owners in downtown Hastings. Without a store front, they were allowed to use the ovens during the day at Bistro Below, where they operated as a pop-up bakery offering a variety of baking services, such as catering and special occasions orders, such as birthdays or wedding cakes.
They slowly developed a reputation for their products and services. Once establishing a market for their baked goods and services, they finally decided this year to open their own store front, which they did earlier this month.
“For the last three years we have been growing our clientele and growing our services,” Kemp said. “We have both been working on this full-time for two years.”
Funkey said another mission of What the Dickens? is to add to the diversity of retail and dinning experiences in downtown Hastings that will draw people to the community.
While the phrase “What the Dickens?” has a English feel, it has nothing to do with the author Charles Dickens. Shakespeare used it in ‘The Merry Wives of Windsor” almost 200 years before Dickens was born. It is probably an euphemism for someone named Dickens (maybe even one of Charles’s ancestors) who did something crazy and the expression has evolved over the years to have a variety of different meanings, such as “hurts like the dickens, run like the dickens, work like the dickens, etc.”
Now, two women are “baking like the dickens” in Hastings, serving up everything English.
While their store has only been open for about two week, both Kemp and Funkey said it has the “feel of home.”
They are now in the process of growing their business by having a place where people can order and eat within the establishment, along with creating decor for their shop.
While the daily menu is always changing, the menu may offer pasties, meat-filled turnovers developed years ago for miners, woodsmen and other laborers for their lunch boxes from the night before’s previous meal); and scotch eggs, which are boiled eggs coated in pork sausage with an outer crust of breadcumbs that is deep fried. The process of mincing the meat to go around the egg is known as scotching.
Another menu item may be sausage rolls, a buttery puff pastry with a filling made of eggs, sausage, onions and spices.
And the list goes on with lavender biscuits (the lavender is grown in Nebraska), millionaire squares (a simple shortbread, rich homemade caramel, and thick chocolate ganache sprinkled with sea salt), classic Victoria sponge cake (named for Queen Victoria, who was delighted with the treat), and eccles cakes ( a small, round cake filled with currants and made from flaky pastry with butter).
Store hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
For more information, call (402) 303-9573, check out the website at whatthedickensbakeryhastings@gmail.com or find them on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.