Beginning today, Hall County will close Engleman Road south of Airport Road in preparation for asphalt surfacing.
The Hall County Public Works Department is preparing Engleman Road south of Airport Road for asphalt surfacing.
The road has been open with crushed concrete surfacing for a few months. “We will be closing a few roads in the area while we perform the work,” says Steve Riehle, Hall County engineer and county highway superintendent.
As part of the work, Engleman Road from Capital Avenue north through the intersection of Airport Road up to Highway 2 will be closed. The intersection of Engleman Road and Airport Road will be closed.
To close the above intersection, the county will be closing Airport Road from Monitor Road east through the Engleman Road intersection up to Highway 2.
Hall County will prepare the base of the road this week. The closures began after 8 a.m. today, Oct. 16.
Gary Smith Construction Co. will place the asphalt surfacing.
Riehle anticipates that the roads will be open before Friday, Oct. 25.
