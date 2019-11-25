Wall

UPDATE: According to the Nebraska State Patrol, he has been found. No other information is available at this time.

TRUMBULL — An Endangered Missing Advisory has been activated to determine the whereabouts of Isiah Wall.

The Clay County Sheriff’s office is attempting to locate Isiah Wall, a 12-year-old white male. Wall is 5 foot 3 inches tall, weighs 90 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a blue jeans, a black stocking hat and a blue jacket.

Wall was last known to be at his residence in Trumbull around 5 p.m. Monday. Wall’s mother says he has autism. If you know the whereabouts of Isiah Wall please call 911 or the Clay County Sheriff’s office at (402) 762-3528.

— BH Media News Service

