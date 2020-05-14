The improving numbers that CHI Health St. Francis saw over the last several weeks have continued in the last 10 days to two weeks, President Ed Hannon reported in a Zoom presentation Thursday.
The number of patients being admitted to the hospital appears to be on the decline, Hannon said.
“Today, here at St. Francis we have less than a dozen patients in our hospital, with only four of them being in our intensive care unit,” Hannon said.
A month ago, the Grand Island hospital housed more than 50 patients.
By all measurements CHI Health uses, the coronavirus outlook appears to be improving.
The number of lab-confirmed cases continues to rise across the state and locally, Hannon noted.
That increase is the result of more people being tested, and more people being infected with COVID-19.
“But they have not yet, or hopefully never will, reach the level where they need hospitalization,” he said.
So COVID-19 is still out there. “We’re still cautious and watching it daily. But our numbers in the Grand Island community are getting much better. So that’s really great news.”
If another surge happens, CHI Health St. Francis will be ready, he said.
Hannon praised the hospital staff and the local medical community. People have stepped up to help each other out, regardless of which department they work in.
It’s a testament to the dedication and devotion people have to the hospital’s mission, he said.
“Nobody ran from taking care of this community,” Hannon said.
