Twenty people with COVID-19 have died at Emerald Nursing and Rehabilitation Lakeview in Grand Island. However, not all of the deaths may have been caused by the coronavirus, a company official said Wednesday.
Patients who died and were diagnosed with COVID-19 had their deaths reported to the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Twenty such deaths were reported from Lakeview.
The virus may not explicitly be the cause of death, though, according to Lakeview officials.
“We report patients who die who have a diagnosis of COVID-19, and there is a fundamental difference,” said Emerald Director of Operations Mark Sroczynski. “We report deaths when we’re required to, with patients with a diagnosis of COVID-19, but I could not confirm that all of them died from COVID-19.”
The figures are available from CMS online but offer no greater details. They can be viewed at data.cms.gov.
The deaths are designated as COVID-related, though, even if the patient has underlying conditions, according to the Central District Health Department.
“We know people who have underlying conditions are more susceptible to COVID and would likely be alive if they hadn’t contracted COVID,” said CDHD Director Teresa Anderson.
Emerald and its staff are not responsible for determining cause of death.
Sroczynski said he is not challenging decisionmakers on how they determine cause of death or how they report their numbers.
Emerald’s 95-bed facility presently has slightly more than 60 patients.
At the peak of the state coronavirus cases, 46 positive cases were reported at the facility.
The site has been free of coronavirus for several weeks, Sroczynski said.
“We have followed every local and federal requirement, every state requirement, through CMS, through the state health department,” he said. “We have worked with the University of Nebraska Medical Center, who came in and evaluated our medical processes. We have a COVID-19 guideline that gets consistently published.”
He added, “There’s a lot of good work going on in that building and through those efforts that is how we’re COVID-free.”
Staff are required to wear personal protective equipment at work, and Emerald has also only been taking patients who test COVID-19 negative.
Although efforts to contain and eliminate the virus have been successful, Sroczynski said, Emerald is not ready to open to the public.
“Until we know and get the official word, we are required to follow what the state department tells us,” Sroczynski said. “This is not something I or the administrator can make any decision on.”
The number of COVID-related deaths remains a concern for the health department.
“We’re hopeful there will be no additional deaths,” Anderson said. “We’ve worked with the facility and the state has been in to work with the facility. We’re doing everything we can to prevent the further spread of COVID, including additional testing.”
She added, “As long as people are allowed to come in and out of the facility, including staff, we can’t be 100% certain there will not be another case.”
Operations have been difficult under the guidelines, Sroczynski said.
“When you add the difficulties that are standard with most patients and add in other significant issues, such as a pandemic, it only makes their job more difficult,” Sroczynski said.
Misunderstanding of the CMS data by the public has caused further difficulties for the site, Sroczynski said.
“It caused an OSHA review for us for no reason, because there was no employee mentioned,” he said. “That’s the kind of effect these things can have on us.”
Sroczynski lauded the nursing home’s staff.
“They are one of the most dedicated staffs that I’ve had the pleasure to be around and work with,” he said. “Even when we had significant issues they came to work. They used the PPE that was required. We were resilient, efficient and we were effective.”
He added, “These are special people. Not everyone can do this job.”
