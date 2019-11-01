The local Elks Lodge will host a soup and pie supper from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the lodge, 631 S. Locust.

Freewill donations will benefit local veterans organizations.

For more information, call (308) 382-8014.

Pancake feed Sunday in Marquette

MARQUETTE — The Marquette Volunteer Fire and Rescue squad will host its annual pancake feed from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday in the Marquette Fire Barn.

Freewill donations will be use to help purchase new equipment for the squad.

