The local Elks Lodge will host a soup and pie supper from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the lodge, 631 S. Locust.

Freewill donations will benefit local veterans organizations. Carry-out available if you bring your own containers.

For more information, call (308) 382-8014.

