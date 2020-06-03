Elks Lodge No. 604 gifted four local agencies with grants to continue to aid the community during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Elks received the money for the grants from the Elks National Foundation, a fund started in 1928 that provides money to lodges around the country.
“This grant was made available to help with the pandemic,” Elks Lodge 604 Secretary Barry Hopkins said. “We could either use the money to offer help to the community or we could gift it to other local agencies.”
Lodge 604 decided to do the latter. The first beneficiary of the $2,500 grant to was the Salvation Army.
Hopkins said the lodge normally donates to the organization’s food pantry each year and the lodge’s previous experience with the Salvation Army made choosing the organization a simple task.
“People know they can go there for help,” Hopkins said. “There is a big need in this community.”
Salvation Army Lt. Elizabeth Ayala said the pandemic has been especially hard on the organization.
“We have continued to serve two meals a day during our meal program,” Ayala said. “We have had to put the food in to-go containers, which are quite expensive.”
She also said the pandemic has caused a decrease in the number of available volunteers. The lack of volunteers has forced the organization’s staff to work more hours.
“They do a wonderful job,” Ayala said. “I am really blessed to have all the staff that I do.”
In addition to the food pantry and the meal service, the Salvation Army also provides a men’s shelter.
The shelter normally opens from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. However, Ayala said, the pandemic has caused it to adapt its hours.
“These men have nowhere to go during the day,” she said.
“We have had to keep a shelter supervisor on around the clock.”
Even as the obstacles and challenges arrive, Ayala said that all the blessings have been wonderful and she was thankful for the lodge’s donation.
After selecting the Salvation Army, Hopkins said, the lodge started looking for other food pantries that could benefit from a donation as well.
The lodge selected Hope Harbor, St. Mary’s Food Cupboard and Hamilton County Food Pantry as the beneficiaries of the remaining grant funds.
“The more help we can be, the better the community will be,” he said.
“We are constantly looking for grants so that we can help the community.”
In 2019, the lodge donated more than $15,000 to various causes and agencies working to make the community a better place.
