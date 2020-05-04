As jobs go, this one doesn’t look too bad.
Several Best Buy employees sit in front of the store each day, ready to retrieve and deliver items to customers who pull up in their vehicles. A canopy overhead blocks the bright sunshine.
Unlike the inside employees, the people out front to get to enjoy the fresh air. “It’s been a beautiful couple of months, actually,” said Ari Cline, one of the outdoor regulars.
Ever since the coronavirus arrived, Best Buy stores nationwide have been offering “contactless curbside pickup.” Customers haven’t been allowed inside the stores since March 22, but Best Buy remains anxious to serve them. The system is designed to keep both customers and employees safe.
“It’s been working great,” said Joe Glaser, general manager of the Grand Island Best Buy.
The store has been selling “anything home office-related,” Glaser said. Customers’ needs make it clear that people are working from home and schooling at home, Glaser said.
But people are also keeping themselves amused. The store has seen a big increase in PC gaming. People are building their own gaming systems.
Cline said people are mainly buying smaller TVs, a lot of gaming systems, and laptops. Customers are buying smaller TVs “probably for their kids’ gaming systems,” she said.
Brooke Pearson, another Best Buy employee, said customers are buying home office supplies, ink, computers and cables.
People place their orders at BestBuy.com, through the Best Buy app or over the phone.
Cline and Pearson say customers like the system. “They love how easy it is, and the convenience of it,” Cline said.
Delivering orders to the car makes them feel safe from the virus, Pearson said. They don’t have to get out of their vehicles.
The employees, who wear masks, also like the arrangement. “I think it’s nice,” Pearson said. “I like how the company’s handled everything and made the transition quickly.”
The workers are stationed outside from 10 a.m.to 6 p.m. The usual number of outdoor employees is three, although Glaser might increase the number of five during peak times.
The peak usually arrives twice a day around noon and between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m., Glaser said.
Until now, the local Best Buy hasn’t been using an appointment system. When customers order a product online, “if we have it in the store, they’re told it’ll be ready to pick up within the hour,” Glaser said.
If the item is in stock, customers can prioritize an order “so we can make sure that we have it ready to go for them faster,” Glaser said. “But usually, we have it up there and ready to go within 10 to 15 minutes.”
Best Buy in-home agents are doing deliveries and providing very limited in-home services, such as connecting appliances.
But starting this week, customers will be able to make an appointment, “whether it be curbside or in-store, with one of our Geek Squad agents for any or your PC needs.”
Best Buy’s mission “is to make people’s lives better through technology,” Glaser said.
Everyone in this day and age needs some sort of technology, he said.
“So understanding that and being able to have empathy with our customers that show up, our goal is to do everything we can to find a solution for them,” Glaser said.
Like millions of other companies, Best Buy is fighting Amazon and other online giants.
“Even if we can’t bring them into the store,” Glaser said, “they’re getting a lot more of a personalized experience versus a few clicks and waiting for their packages to show up.”
Best Buy’s outdoors forces have had a canopy over them for only about a week.
Building a roof above them makes the workers more comfortable. This way, they’re able to hang out in the shade.
The downside is that, while they’re waiting to serve Best Buy customers, they’re not able to work on their tans.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.