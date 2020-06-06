Get rid of that old box TV safely at the annual Electronics Recycling event June 13.
Grand Island Area Clean Community System is accepting electronics on June 13 from 8 a.m. to noon at the CCS office, 3661 Sky Park Road.
There is no charge for materials. The service is being offered with a grant from Nebraska Environmental Trust.
Residents from Hall, Adams, Hamilton, Howard and Merrick counties are invited to bring old and used electronics to the facility to be recycled, CCS Executive Director Denise McGovern-Gallagher said.
CCS is working with E-stroyed, a local electronics recycler, for the event.
“They’ll tear down the component,” McGovern-Gallagher said.
“If it’s an older TV, they’ll take the glass screen out. The screens will get shipped to glass recycler. Lots of times, those are made into subway tiles for homes.
“And the powers cords, they’ll strip the copper out of that and the copper gets reused.”
The benefits are many for the community, McGovern-Gallagher said.
“These older TVs contain mercury. You know how dangerous mercury is when it gets into our ground water or our soil,” she said.
“The other thing is, so many things are disposable today, why not take that product and make it into something new, instead of wasting our general resources?”
CCS is primarily focusing on LCD and tube TVs and other consoles.
Other items being accepted include computer monitors, CD players, laptop computers, radios, modems, power network cables, and VCRs and DVD players.
CCS hopes to collect roughly 50,000 pounds of materials.
“We will fill a semi full of older TVs,” McGovern-Gallagher said.
There is a limit on how much materials CCS is receiving. When the maximum weight allowed by the grant is achieved, CCS will cease accepting materials.
COVID-19 precautions will be upheld. CCS staff will wear masks and observe social distancing.
“We’re in hazardous waste, so we’re used to social distancing at all times,” McGovern-Gallagher said. “Individuals will be required to stay in their vehicles for their own safety.
“There’s equipment on the ground and we don’t want anybody to get hurt. We’ll collect the products out of their car or the back of their trunk.”
The event is an exciting one for CCS, McGovern-Gallagher said.
“It’s amazing to see the product all stacked up and sitting in the back of a semi and thinking, ‘My gosh, we got this done in four hours,’” she said. “It makes you feel good.”
For a complete list of materials being accepted, visit https://www.cleancommunity.org.
