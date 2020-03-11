Eufemia Cruz, a 76-year-old Grand Island woman with dementia, has been missing since she walked away from her home at 804 N. Pine St. early Tuesday morning.
The woman does not speak English, only Spanish. She is 5 feet 1 and 180 pounds with long grey hair in a bun.
“She left while everyone was sleeping. So we don’t know at which specific time she left,” said Nereyda Guadalupe Manzano, who lives with Cruz. The missing woman is her son’s great-grandmother.
Her home is near Howard Elementary School.
The family doesn’t know exactly what she’s wearing. But Manzano thinks she’s wearing a wool knitted half-sleeve shirt with sweatpants. The shirt is a faded purple.
Cruz has never been out of the house sleeping anywhere before. “She’s always been at home. We don’t know if she’s sheltered anywhere,” said Manzano, who was crying as she was interviewed.
Manzano would like to see search parties formed.
Her mother-in-law is especially upset because she feels the woman’s absence is her fault, Manzano said.
The Grand Island Police Department asks that people check their sheds, garages and other areas of their property that could easily be accessed by someone on foot. “If you have security cameras that captured someone similar walking, let us know,” says a post from the police.
Police have also entered her information in a missing persons database.
If you see a woman who matches her description, call the police at (308) 385-5400 or call Nereyda Manzano at (308) 383-2752.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.