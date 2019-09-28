Edgewood Healthcare has earned a 2019 Employee Approved Award from Lincoln–based healthcare-intelligence firm NRC Health.
The award recognizes senior-care organizations across the country for engaging and inspiring their employees.
“This award formally recognizes what many of our staff, residents and family members tell us often: Edgewood is a great place to live and work,” said Robert Ford, Jr., chief operations officer of Edgewood Healthcare.
“Our congratulations to all the executive directors, and the dedicated teams we have working in our communities. It’s great to see you all recognized with a national award. We truly appreciate your hard work and commitment to making each Edgewood community not only a place where employees and residents can really learn, grow and enjoy their time, but also a place that those employees recommend to others,” continued Ford.
Edgewood Healthcare operates 62 independent living, assisted living and memory care communities with more than 4,100 beds in seven states (North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Wyoming and Idaho) and employs more 2,700 people. Edgewood operates six facilitates in Nebraska including those in Grand Island, Fremont, Columbus, Norfolk, Holdrege and Omaha.
Only 20 independent living, assisted living, or skilled nursing organizations earned this distinction. Winners were selected according to the results from NRC Health’s 2018 Employee Experience Survey. To qualify, organizations must have a high percentage of respondents willing to recommend their locations as places to work. This measure is known as the Net Promoter Score and it strongly correlates with employee engagement, organizational loyalty and job satisfaction.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.