Consumer spending is a big part of Grand Island’s economic health. Consumer spending makes up 70% of the nation’s economy. But the COVID-19 pandemic has not only caused a lockdown of businesses. It also has locked down people’s spending ability.
During the last decade, Grand Island has developed a billion-dollar economy in net taxable sales. But during the virus lockdown, net taxable sales have taken a dramatic dip.
According to the Nebraska Department of Revenue, net taxable sales were down 22.1% in April. In April 2019, there was $82.7 million in taxable sales. This year, April’s net taxable sales totaled $64.439 million. Hastings showed a 3.1% gain in April net taxable sales at $31.199. Kearney had a 22% decline in April net taxable sales at $47.69 million.
The pandemic also has resulted in a number of national chain retailers closing their stores in Grand Island. Many of those businesses already were experiencing a downturn prior to the pandemic. That is a result of the economic transition the economy is going through as a result of the digital evolution. Those closings will have an effect on net taxable sales until new retail opportunities emerge from the nation’s recovery from the pandemic.
Motor vehicle sales drop
April was also a terrible month for motor vehicle sales in Hall, Adams and Buffalo counties. Each county had an 80% dip in motor vehicle sales.
For Hall County, motor vehicle sales fell from $12.076 million in April 2019 to $2.234 million this April. In Adams County, motor vehicle sales fell from $7.275 million to $1.335 million. In Buffalo County, the total dropped from $9.945 million to $1.56 million.
According to Cindy Johnson, president of the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce, motor vehicle sales are a huge driver for the Grand Island economy. Also, motor vehicle dealers are large contributors to the community’s nonprofit organizations and activities.
A vehicle purchase is one of the largest expenditures in an individual’s and family’s life. But the largest purchase people make is buying a home. Johnson said housing listings and sales “seemed to be unaffected by the pandemic.” Total new listings this year has been 94, compared to 87 last year. The average sold price was $177,203 this year, compared to $168,496 last year. Total home sales sold dollar value this year is $11.872 million compared to $12.805 million last year.
Unemployment filings in Grand Island also have reflected the downturn in net taxable sales in April. While April’s net taxable sales saw nearly an $18 million decline from the previous year, unemployment filings peaked at 940 during the first week of April. The total declined to 365 during the last week of April. It has continued to go down during May through June, reaching a low of 130 during the last week of June. Johnson said it climbed to 175 filings during the first week of July because of temporary shutdowns in manufacturing across the world.
Another vital measurement of Grand Island’s economic health is its tourism industry. Visitors to Grand Island spend money at local hotels and restaurants, along with retail shopping. That spending helps to fuel the promotion of the community to draw even more visitors to Grand Island.
A huge loss of tourism
Brad Mellema is the executive director of the Grand Island/Hall County Convention & Visitors Bureau. Taxes collected from hotel occupancy and food and beverage sales help to fund Mellema’s efforts to promote Grand Island and Hall County to the world.
“Given the worldwide sweep of the current lockdown, tourism, an important part of Grand Island’s economic engine, has been severely set back as a result of the pandemic,” Mellema said. “Rebuilding trust in our ability as a community to produce and host large events in an appropriate way is vital.”
He said they are working closely with events, attractions and venues in Grand Island to assist in the development of plans, protocols and procedures to move forward while providing security, knowing that a healthy environment is paramount.
During April, hotel occupation tax receipts in Grand Island fell from $66,586 in 2019 to $19,565 this year.
Mellema said the hotel industry in Hall County has produced more than $32 million in revenues this past year.
“That money percolates through every aspect of our local economy,” he said. “Our hotel ownership and employees represent our community with the highest standards of service and dedication. We hear it over and over again from guests and groups that stay with us, your town is friendly and clean.”
Mellema said quickly restoring “this vital portion of Grand Island’s economy” is essential to everyone who lives here, even if they are not directly involved in the industry.
“It’s the reason you have to wait for a table and wait just a little bit longer at a stoplight,” he said.
And with changes in events, such as a pared down Nebraska State Fair, which drew more than 370,000 visitors in 2017, and the cancellation of this year’s Husker Harvest Days, the hotels, along with the food and beverage industry will continue to see sales declines.
Johnson said Grand Island restaurant owners have taken a big hit economically from the pandemic. City food and beverage taxes were down 24% in April at $160,289. In April 2019, that revenue was $201,732. The decline was even more drastic in May as food and beverage revenue fell from $210,732 to $121,116. That was a 43% decline. For the year, food and beverage tax revenues have fallen from $2.416 million to $1.466 million.
A pared-down Nebraska State Fair
Johnson said that more than a decade ago, Grand Island leaders came together to recruit the Nebraska State Fair to the community.
“It was evident to us that the economic impact of the fair itself would be valuable to our community,” she said. “More importantly, we recognized the potential the new facilities would offer in recruiting livestock and agricultural related shows to this community.”
That has happened as Fonner Park, during the last 10 years, has hosted a number of national livestock shows that have drawn tens of thousands of people to the community.
Johnson said that no other community in the Midwest has the facilities Grand Island has.
“We have been able to recruit numerous week-long livestock shows,” she said. “These shows have brought tens of thousands of exhibitors to our community and the economic impact of these shows is significant.”
Johnson said the economic impact of those livestock shows has become a major piece of revenue for hoteliers, restaurants, services and retail.
“This all brings tax revenues to our city government as well,” she said. “These are lost dollars and the cancellation of these shows in 2020 due to COVID-19 has been felt across all these sectors.”
Loss of Husker Harvest Days
Johnson said the pandemic “has truly wreaked havoc on the events world — all across the city, state and country.”
“Regional and national events such as Husker Harvest Days, 4-H shooting sports, livestock shows and more have resulted in the loss of millions of dollars to our community, specifically,” she said. “Husker Harvest Days has over an $8 million impact alone.”
For more than 40 years, Husker Harvest Days has been a fixture of the Grand Island tourism industry. Several years ago, the show made a more than $7 million commitment to its show facilities.
Many new hotels have been built to accommodate visitors to Husker Harvest Days and the Nebraska State Fair. Johnson said many of those hotels are sold out years in advance for those events.
She said the loss of these events and others has caused distress for the community’s hotel properties.
“Restaurants, retail establishments and other businesses that provide products or services to Husker Harvest Days exhibitors will also lose out on revenue,” Johnson said. “A similar impact will be felt by the slimmed down Nebraska State Fair which has a $20 million economic impact annually.
“We are pleased the fair board is able to offer youths in 4-H and FFA the ability to compete, but a reduction or elimination of other programs will result in fewer attendees, which, in turn, will reduce revenue for the aforementioned businesses.”
Building it back up
Both Mellema and Johnson are optimistic that livestock shows will help the community regain its strong tourist attraction.
Mellema said a saving grace for tourism is the livestock show industry at Fonner Park. While a number of big national livestock shows were canceled this year, the Nebraska State Fair will focus on 4-H and FFA livestock this year. The following month is the Aksarben livestock show that draws entries from across the country.
“This is an area that will produce some early results because it is not a spectator event and can be administered in a way that distancing protocols can be adhered to,” he said.
Johnson said the livestock show schedule for Fonner Park the next two to three years is strong.
“We hope it remains that way and that COVID-19 is not a factor in drawing groups to Grand Island,” she said. “But we cannot take this for granted. We must become more creative in seeking out new events that will bring outside revenue to our community. Organizations such as the Grand Island Livestock Complex Authority, Grow Grand Island, chamber, CVB, EDC and others are working tirelessly to do just that.
“In times like this,” Johnson said, “we have the option to give up or double down. We’re doubling down.”
