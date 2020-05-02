Paying rent on the first of the month is part of the routine during normal times for many people.
But these aren’t normal times with the coronavirus pandemic raging on.
With the economic toll of the pandemic continuing and the unemployment rate soaring, paying rent has suddenly become a struggle for many Americans.
That’s no different in Central Nebraska.
Keystone Properties owner Andy Marsh said there seems to be a slowly increasing battle for some tenants to pay rent.
“I don’t know if I would define it as a large impact yet,” Marsh said. “We own 550 rental units in Grand Island and Hastings, and we got through April with little to few delinquencies.”
Keystone Properties owns five Grand Island residential living communities — Continental Gardens, The Meadows, Atmar Apartments, Meadows Townhomes and North Point Townhomes — as well as Parklane Apartments in Hastings.
Marsh said communication is key between landlords and tenants during these tough economic times.
“We made accommodations with tenants who reached out to us,” Marsh said. “We made special accommodations if they were between unemployment checks or waiting for their stimulus. If they came to us, we waived any late fees.”
But as the economy continues to struggle due to COVID-19 related shutdowns, being able to pay rent on time could become a common problem for more and more people.
“May is yet to be told,” Marsh said. “Most rents are due between May 3-5. I think there will be an uptick in people reaching out to us.”
Marsh said working with tenants is common in the industry, one that often has a stereotype of evil, rich and greedy landlords.
However, there has to be limits.
“You can’t let a tenant get a month behind or they’ll never make that up,” Marsh said. “I’ve been doing this for 20 years. If a tenant gets a month behind, you can kiss that (rent) goodbye.”
That’s why education and communication have been important aspects for property owners.
Before Gov. Pete Ricketts’ executive order March 25 to prevent evictions of Nebraskans affected by the coronavirus pandemic, Keystone Properties began communicating exactly what that would mean to its tenants.
“We got ahead of the curve because we knew that was coming,” Marsh said of the executive order. “We wanted our tenants to know that that doesn’t mean they don’t have to pay any rent until June 1.
“We manage our own properties, so the good thing is we know every tenant and can make accommodations for them.”
That familiarity works both ways. Marsh said his tenants also realize that he still has to pay his mortgage, taxes and insurance premiums on the properties.
If property owners aren’t receiving rent, that makes it impossible for them to make their own payments.
The economic downturn has had an impact on property owners, too, not just renters.
Marsh said that in anticipation of not receiving all of the rent due at its properties, Keystone Properties refinanced its mortgages to interest-only payments for 90 days. It also applied and was approved for a Paycheck Protection Program loan.
“I can’t speak highly enough about our tenants,” Marsh said. “They understand my position and my ability to be able to work with them.”
The struggles could continue for tenants even after things turn around economically. Marsh said there is about a 30-day delay. For example, if things open back up in mid-May and the economy bounces back in the area, people could still be struggling to make their rent payments for July.
“Right now I see things getting a little worse in May and a little more in June,” he said. “If it’s not opened back up by early summer, it’ll be even worse in July.”
Those struggles lead people to reach out for assistance, often for the first time in their lives.
Salvation Army Lt. Liza Ayala said that while homelessness isn’t showing signs of becoming a bigger problem in the Grand Island area due to the pandemic yet, indications show more people are suffering economically.
She said earlier in the pandemic the biggest need for people was food. The Salvation Army used to average 50-70 people for each of its two meals served on weekdays. Lately it has always been 100-plus.
“The food pantry normally helps three times a year,” Ayala said. “Now it’s every two weeks and the numbers keep increasing. We used to hand out 20 boxes of food a week. Now we do 10-20 each day.”
And the need for other types of assistance is growing.
“We’re helping more with utilities,” Ayala said. “We’re helping people pay the current amount. We have received more funds and donations for food, so we’re able to utilize money to help people out in other areas.”
With SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) funds becoming available on the first of the month, people can turn their attention away for the moment from how to get food to other needs like how to pay rent or utilities.
“I think things will keep getting tougher for people,” Ayala said. “I’ve been in social services before and I have been a single mom. I know how stressful this can be. But I hope that people aren’t afraid to ask for help.”
Residential tenants and landlords aren’t the only ones struggling in this economy. Commercial property tenants are also finding that paying rent can be a nearly impossible challenge.
O’Connor Enterprises owner Ray O’Connor said he began working with his commercial tenants almost as soon as the pandemic showed signs of hitting the Grand Island area.
“We reworked some contracts so that three or four months of rent was moved to the back end,” O’Connor said. “Most people are very responsible.”
He said businesses are getting help through PPP or other loans and paying their rent, although a minority are “selfish” and not using those funds to pay necessary financial obligations.
Not all industries have been hit the same. Neither have all businesses within an industry.
“If you look at the quick-service restaurant businesses, they’ve had to close their doors,” O’Connor said. “I saw a statistic that McDonald’s got 70% of their business through drive-thrus before the pandemic. If they’re still getting that volume, they’re OK. I drive through town and Taco Bell, McDonald’s, Wendy’s all have their drive-thrus stacked 15-20 cars deep.
“But if you are a sit-down restaurant like Pizza Ranch or Pizza Hut, you’re really hurting. The buffet at Pizza Ranch was a large volume of its sales, so those places are suffering.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.