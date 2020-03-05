ASHTON — Loup City native Stacy Peters will be presenting a fun and educational workshop on the traditional Polish art of butter lamb carving. The two-hour workshop, sponsored by the Polish Heritage Center in Ashton, will begin at 1:30 p.m. March 14 in Ashton’s St. Francis Hall.
According to Peters, butter lambs are part of a broader Polish Easter tradition. “On the Saturday before Easter, families would bring a basket of food to church to be blessed by the parish priest. Each item chosen for the basket had special significance,” she explained. “The butter lamb represents the richness and goodness of Christ.”
In 2007, Peters, an Omaha-based graphic artist, came across an article in a recipe magazine for the process. She has been sharing her talents with family and friend each Easter since.
Anyone interested may sign up by calling (402) 960-5776 or email stazp@cox.net. The registration fee is $5 and participants need to bring a garlic press for the project.
