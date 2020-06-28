Strong winds early Sunday morning knocked down power poles and damaged a couple of grain bins 5 miles west of Aurora.
The National Weather Service in Hastings received a report of 62 mph wind southeast of Kearney.
Gusts hit an estimated 70 mph 6 miles west of Doniphan, said meteorologist Angela Pfannkuch.
The thunderstorm dropped hail on the Hastings area. Most of the hail was the size of pennies and dimes. But there were a couple of reports of quarter-sized hail on the south side of Hastings. The National Weather Service office, which is 4 miles north of Hastings, also received some quarter-sized hail.
As of Sunday morning, Central Nebraska Regional Airport in Grand Island had received a 24-hour moisture total of .56 inches.
An observer east and southeast of Clay Center reported just less than an inch of rain.
The south side of Hastings received .19 of an inch, while the National Weather Service office got .75 of an inch.
A severe thunderstorm watch was in effect for portions of the area through 3 a.m. Sunday.
The National Weather Service says the area will dry out over the next couple of days. The highs will be in the 90s early in the work week. Tuesday will be particularly warm, with heat index values exceeding 100 degrees. A chance of thunderstorms returns Tuesday night, but things will be hot and dry until then.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.