WOOD RIVER — Wood River Volunteer Fire Department responded to a house fire at 603 Lilley St. in Wood River early Saturday morning.

According to Todd King, department chief, firefighters responded to the call at 12:30 a.m. When they arrived there was heavy smoke and flames visible. King said the fire was contained to an enclosed porch on the house. Wood River firefighters were able to contain the fire, but there was smoke and water damage to the structure.

The source of the fire was a wood stove and the insulated chimney pipe. King said there were three adults and a child at the house at the time of the fire, along with a dog and a cat. No one was hurt as a result of the fire. He said one of the home’s occupants was awake when alerted of the fire by a smoke alarm and called the fire department.

King said the Wood River firefighters were aided by firefighters from Alda and Cairo.

Firefighters were there until 2:30 a.m. Officials from the American Red Cross assisted the family.

