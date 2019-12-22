HOLDREGE — The Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District will once again provide eagle-watching opportunities to the public this winter.
The regular viewing season will begin at Central’s J-2 Hydroplant this Saturday and will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays through the last weekend in February. The hydroplant is located south of Lexington near the intersection of county roads 749 and 750.
Central’s eagle-viewing facility below Kingsley Dam will also open for the season on Saturday and will remain open until the last weekend in February. The Kingsley Dam facility is open for eagle-viewing from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. MST on Saturdays and Sundays.
A limited number of binoculars are available at the facilities, but visitors are encouraged to bring their own viewing equipment.
Central has been providing eagle-viewing opportunities at J-2 since 1988 and at Kingsley Dam since 1990. The eagles are attracted to feed on fish in the open water below the plants, particularly when rivers and lakes in the area are covered with ice.
The best viewing time is normally earlier in the day. There is no charge to visit the facilities.
For more information about eagles and viewing opportunities, visit Central’s Web page at www.cnppid.com/eagles or call (308) 995-8601.
