Neither inclement weather nor the coronavirus stopped the Eagle Riders from stopping in Grand Island on Friday during the 13th annual Pony Express Ride.
“This year, we are on a mission,” Eagle Rider Bill Primrose said.
The riders, the majority of whom are members of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, conduct their annual Pony Express Ride to raise awareness about children’s mental health.
With nine riders starting the four-day ride in Scottsbluff on Wednesday, the group will grow in number until more than 25 riders reach the steps of the Nebraska State Capitol on Saturday.
“We want to stop the stigma around mental and especially children’s mental health,” Eagle Rider Holly Stevens said. “Mental health is just as important as physical health.”
Letters written by youths, families and other supporters about children’s mental health are picked up at each stop and delivered to the Capitol at the end of the ride.
“We have had a great response and support each year,” Stevens said. “The Department of Health and Human Services has gone above and beyond to ensure the media is available.”
This year, with the threat of COVID-19 looming, Primrose and Stevens agonized over whether to conduct the ride. However, the duo decided the risk was outweighed by the importance of the mission.
The decision to conduct the ride places an even greater emphasis on the event.
“Several towns have given us police or fire escorts,” Primrose said. “At one stop, we went past a day care where all the kids were lined up — 6 feet apart — waving at us.”
Stevens said the effects social distancing is having on children made the need even more prominent.
“They woke up one day and there was no more school, no more anything,” Stevens said. “Fear and anxiety are elevated this year. We want to let kids know that there is hope.”
For Eagle Rider Robert Bennetts, children’s mental health hits closer to home.
“My son is level 1 autistic,” Bennetts said. “They call children’s mental health the ‘silent disease.’ People do not know how big this is.”
He said he hopes that raising awareness will allow society to realize the issues plaguing children.
“I think they do not know how serious this is,” Bennetts said. “They see a kid who does not behave ‘normal’ and they think it is a disciplinary issue. I want to fix that.”
He has participated in the ride for three years. For the last two years, his son has joined him.
Individuals interesting in following the ride can find livestreams and updates on the group’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ponyexpressride.
