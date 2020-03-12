Admirers of a successful chain might have felt Grand Island was something like a doughnut. The absence of a Dunkin’ franchise left the city with a hole in the middle.
But that hole has been plugged.
Bryce Bares of Gretna, who is a Dunkin’ franchisee, plans to open a store at 2010 W. Second St., the former location of Fazoli’s and Hardee’s. He will demolish the current building and replace it with a new one.
Bares hopes to open the new business by the end of the year.
“We’ve been looking at Grand Island for a long time and just waiting and trying to find the right location for us,” Bares said.
He wanted a spot that was close to a residential area and downtown.
“So when this location became available, it just kind of was a perfect fit for us and for our unique business and our demographic. We want to be as convenient as possible for people in the morning to come and get our coffee.”
Bares believes in being “close to the rooftops,” as he puts it.
“We want to be close to where people are, where they wake up and where they spend their days,” Bares said.
He owns 12 Dunkin’ stores, including locations in Kearney, Hastings, Lincoln. Omaha and Topeka, Kan.
Bares is the principal of a company called QSR Services LLC.
He is one of three Dunkin’ franchisees in the state.
The company sells people a development territory, in which the purchaser has exclusive rights to develop.
Bares’ territory runs from the south half of Omaha and south and west to Lincoln, where he owns four locations, and then along the I-80 corridor to just east of North Platte.
Dunkin’, which is based in Massachusetts, was known as Dunkin’ Donuts until rebranding in 2019.
“We’re really becoming known more for our coffee and as a coffee place,” Bares says. “We will absolutely have doughnuts, too. Our doughnuts are great. But our coffee is really where it’s at.”
