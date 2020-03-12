Dunkin' Donuts

Some can't believe we don't already have one.

Dunkin’, formerly known as Dunkin’ Donuts, is coming to Grand Island.

Bryce Bares of Gretna, who is a Dunkin’ franchisee, has bought the old Fazoli’s location at 2010 W. Second St.

He will demolish that building and replace it with a Dunkin’ location, possibly by the end of the year.

Bares owns 12 Dunkin’ stores, including locations in Kearney, Hastings, Lincoln. Omaha and Topeka, Kan.

