Throughout Nebraska and Colorado, there have been many sightings of mysterious drones popping up after dark, with no clear idea who is the operator behind them.
Local police departments have fielded many calls, and state congressional leaders are expressing their concerns.
Nebraska Congressman Adrian Smith released a statement about the sightings: “I have reached out to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) about finding the source of these unidentified drones and am concerned there seems to be no clear assessment of their source. We must protect the privacy and property rights of Nebraskans.
“I appreciate the work of federal, state, and local officials to address these concerns and encourage Nebraskans to promptly contact local law enforcement with detailed accounts of confirmed future sightings.”
Senator Deb Fischer released a similar statement, especially encouraging those who see these sightings to alert local law enforcement.
Monday, the FAA sent out a tweet saying that they are working with other agencies to get to the bottom of who is behind these mysterious drones.
Meanwhile, local residents are seeing many drones in the area after dark.
Matt Beard of Grand Island said he and a friend were traveling north on North Road when they saw a drone suddenly drop down near them, hover for about 30 seconds, then take off.
Beard said they followed the drone, which was flying fast, and it took them to the Alda Road where it headed southwest toward Kenesaw.
The two men went to the RC airport to see if they could find an operator, but there was no one there, and the drone had flown out of sight.
Sara Yount was in Twisters parking lot and joked to her daughter to keep an eye out for drones after Yount’s friend said she saw some in the South Locust area.
Yount’s daughter said she thought she saw three, but Yount thought they were stars.
“Then they started moving and I realized they weren’t stars,” said Yount.
Yount and her daughter continued to watch when her daughter saw another drone.
“Mom, look, there’s a really big one!”
Yount said the drone looked like it had a six-foot wingspan and was moving very slow and was low.
“It just looked like it was going down Locust,” said Yount.
Krystal O’Brien said that around 8:30 p.m. Monday night she and her boyfriend saw a drone on 11th Street.
“It was very bright and moving at a fairly good speed going east,” said O’Brien.
They saw two more identical looking objects toward 13th Street.
Amanda Jewett of Genoa said she and her husband watched four drones for a couple hours late Monday night.
Jewett said before she saw them, she was thinking the whole thing was a hoax.
When she and her husband saw the drones out of their picture window, however, she knew it wasn’t.
“Last night is something me and my husband will never forget,” Jewett said.
Aggie Schurman said around 10 p.m. on Friday night, she and some friends saw at least seven of the drones over Hastings Lake.
Schurman said she has never seen anything like it before.
“They were flying in a straight line,” said Schurman.
Sara Stroman also saw drones in Hastings.
Stroman said on Sunday night at around 9 p.m., she saw three to five drones flying in what looked to be a grid pattern.
On Monday night, Stroman said she saw the same thing, except this time she saw them around 6:30 p.m.
Deb Miller said on Sunday night, her daughter told her there were drones all over Aurora.
Miller said she stepped outside and saw at first what looked like a star in the west, but then saw the red and white flashing lights.
She then saw seven head east of Aurora near Hampton.
“It looked like they backed up, then went over our house again,” Miller said.
She said she heard humming from one of the drones and could see a jet stream behind another, questioning what the power source of these vehicles are.
Daniel Hormann of Loup City said he had heard the stories, but had yet to see one.
Monday night around 6:30 p.m., when he was getting ready to eat supper, he stepped outside, enchilada in hand, just to see if he could spot one.
Hormann said he saw the red and white lights and called his wife outside to see if that really was a drone.
“We turn around and look out our house and see there is a drone floating right above our house,” Hormann said.
His wife was looking through the tree when they saw many drones sporadically moving east.
“I kept stepping outside to look at them, and they stayed around my house and the river,” said Hormann, who lives on the edge of town.
When Hormann went to check around 10 p.m., however, they were all gone.
“The whole thing was very startling,” Hormann said.
Hannah Boyce said she saw several Sunday and Monday nights southwest of North Loup.
Boyce said on Monday night, she and her husband watched a low-flying, large drone that was about 100 feet above their house.
“Then all of a sudden there was seven of them flying in lines coming from every direction and a few would fly into a square and then move in lines again,” Boyce said.
Boyce said the large one mostly stayed in the same place for over an hour.
On Tuesday, Fischer put out another statement about the recent drone activity.
“Nebraskans are rightly concerned about the recent drone activity. This morning, I spoke with FAA Administrator Dickson directly who informed me that, as of now, there are still no answers about who is using these drones.
“Yesterday, the FAA, FBI, the Nebraska State Patrol, and local law enforcement officials from Nebraska and Colorado met to discuss how to address this problem.”
Fischer said the best thing Nebraskans can do at this time is to report any drone sightings to local law enforcement.
