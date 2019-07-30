The F-150 pickup involved in an accident Monday afternoon at Highway 281 and State Street rolled twice and ended up on its top.
The driver of the vehicle, 16-year-old Delanie Heil of Loup City, was cited for failure to yield the right of way, says Grand Island Police Capt. Jim Duering.
The two-vehicle accident occurred at about 3:10 p.m.
All of the occupants were taken to CHI Health St. Francis, where they were treated and released.
The other vehicle, a Ford Taurus, was southbound on 281. The Taurus was driven by Carolyn Zangger.
The pickup, which was northbound, turned in front of the Taurus in an attempt to turn west.
All of the participants were using their seat belts, Duering said.