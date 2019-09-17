The two people who were involved in the bicycle-car accident Monday afternoon on South Locust Street were Benjamin Chambers and Elvira Lastor Lastor. Chambers, 36, was the bicyclist. Lastor Lastor, 28, was the driver of a Chevy Tahoe.
Both were transported to CHI Health St. Francis, where Lastor Lastor is listed in fair condition. Chambers is not listed as a patient.
The accident happened at 4:36 p.m. on the 3000 block of South Locust, not far from Auto America.
Chambers was “riding in the center lane and swerved into oncoming traffic to avoid a turning vehicle,” said Police Capt. Jim Duering.
Following the collision, Chambers hit the windshield and wound up on top of the vehicle, said Battalion Chief Scott Kuehl of the Grand Island Fire Department. He then “rolled back down on the hood of the vehicle after everything stopped. So it was a pretty good impact,” Kuehl said. The main concern was trauma, he said.
Chambers was cited for riding a bicycle on the wrong side. He was also cited for possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
Lastor Lastor was referred for not having an operator’s license.
Responding to the accident were two ambulances, an engine company and the battalion chief’s vehicle.
