More restaurants are accepting walk-ups at their drive-ups, and sometimes it’s for the convenience of truck drivers.
On its Facebook page, the Central City Taco John’s informs the public, including “all the truck drivers out there, that if you stop at our store we will gladly serve you food through our drive-thru. We appreciate all the hard work you are doing for all of us!”
The restaurant on Highway 30 is being patronized by “quite a few” truck drivers, shift manager Sammi Kier said. Some of the drivers call first to make sure they can stop.
Most of the semi drivers park their vehicles and walk up to the window.
Most people driving delivery vehicles, such as FedEX and UPS, do the same.
Other people approaching on foot are people driving “just plain old pickup trucks that are a little bit too tall for the drive-thru,” Kier said.
The service is meant for anybody who has a bigger vehicle. That might also include people driving big vans. “If it can’t go through the drive-thru we’ll take you out the window,” Kier said.
At other restaurants, you no longer have to pull up in a car.
At the Runza on South Locust, the sign says, “Walk ups in drive thru welcomed.”
A sheet of paper is taped to the drive-thru window at the McDonald’s on Second Street. The sheet concerns “Trucker curbside order pickup.” Truckers are asked to enter the number 8 “when placing your order in the McDonald’s app.”
Texas Roadhouse locations, like many other restaurants, are offering curbside and to-go service.
But those restaurants are also offering something different.
“Due to grocery store shortages, Texas Roadhouse locations across the state are selling ready-to-grill steaks directly to the public,” says a news release.
Those steaks include ribeye, strips sirloin and filet. People are encouraged to call the restaurant first.
