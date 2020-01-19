Dr. Jill Poole, a Grand Island native, has been appointed chief of the new Division of Allergy and Immunology at the University of Nebraska Medical Center Department of Internal Medicine in Omaha.
Poole has worked at UNMC since 2005, beginning work there as the first allergist in the internal medicine’s Division of Pulmonary, Critical Care, Sleep and Allergy Medicine.
She received her medical degree in 1999 at UNMC and completed her internal medicine residency in 2002 at Washington University at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. In 2004, she completed an allergy, asthma and immunology fellowship at National Jewish Medical and Research Center/University of Colorado Health Center in Denver, then conducted research and worked in private practice until joining UNMC.
Poole has authored numerous articles in the field of allergic and respiratory disorders and has developed the allergy group to provide clinical services on Nebraska Medicine’s main campus, at Village Pointe, Children’s Hospital & Medical Center and the Omaha VA Medical Center.
