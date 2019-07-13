Grand Island has a new dental office located in the community’s Railside District at 604 W. Third St.
Downtown Dental opened earlier this month, with Grand Island native Dr. Melissa Schuldt as its owner.
Schuldt was born in Grand Island and graduated from Grand Island Senior High School in 2004. She received her degree in dentistry from the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Dentistry in Lincoln.
Schuldt began her interest in dentistry as a teenager.
“I had braces as a teenager,” she said. “I was fascinated with all the equipment that dentists use and their tools.”
Schuldt said she wanted to be an orthodontist at first, but when she got into dental school, she decided to become a dentist.
She graduated from dental school in 2011. She moved back to Grand Island, where she began her dental career.
Her brother, Dr. Carols Guerrero, D.C., is a chiropractor and owner of Redzone Chiropractic, which is located catty-corner from her dental office at 523 W. Third St.
Her parents are not in the medical field, but Schuldt said, “They were very open-minded and pushed us to strive for the best and always believe we could do what we wanted.”
After returning to Grand Island, Schuldt said she worked at a private practice dental clinic for four years before working in the public health sector for three years at Heartland Health Center.
She also participated in the Mission of Mercy clinic in Grand Island a few years back. Mission of Mercy provided free dentistry to those not able to afford it.
Working in both the private and public sector has given her a unique perspective and a sense of purpose when it comes to providing dental care to those in need.
She believes good lifelong dental care in the foundation for a healthy and productive life.
Working with Medicaid, Schuldt said she knew the demand for affordable dentistry.
With few dentists taking new Medicaid patients, she also knew how busy Heartland Health Center was going to be.
Working there, she said, gave her a new sense of purpose and focused when it came to providing quality dental care to all people.
Opening her clinic was what she called a “big venture” for her.
Schuldt said she received a lot of advice when she decided to open her clinic. Many told here either lease or buy an existing building. She decided to build her clinic from the ground up. She thinks building her own building will allow her the opportunity to grow her practice.
“It was a very big goal for me to have my own building exactly the way I wanted it,” Schuldt said.
She also said working in both the private and public sector gave her the experience and confidence to start her practice.
“My biggest factor is that I want to be gentle,” Schuldt said. “People have a tendency to be anxious or fearful about going to a dentist. I want to eliminate that or that for them and to be as gentle as possible.”
She said a big part of being a successful dentist is being compassionate and understanding the patient’s needs.
Schuldt said that is important, especially as Grand Island is a multicultural community that is home to people from more than 30 countries. Each person brings a different experience from a different country when visiting a dentist. Being able to provide that gentle, compassionate care as a dentist to this melting pot of people is vital to Schuldt.
She said it is vital because proper dental care is universal and is the basis for good health, whether it is a child going to the dentist for the first time or an older patient.
“I want to help and educate people to take better care of themselves,” Schuldt said.
That vision was brought home to her when working as a dentist during Mission of Mercy and seeing all the people who required good dentistry but couldn’t afford to take care of their dental health.
“Good dental health is for everybody,” Schuldt said.
When designing her new office, she said she wanted something modern but down-to-earth that would make people feel at ease when visiting the dentist.
“I wanted it to be upbeat so people could feel comfortable here,” Schuldt said. “When you take good care of your patients, they will take care of you by coming back or referring us to other people.”
Right now, Schuldt is the only dentist, but she hopes to bring in another dentist as she builds her practice.
Schuldt and her staff are bilingual in English and Spanish.
“When people have a language barrier, and when they come and can speak in their language, it makes them feel more comfortable,” she said.
To learn more about Downtown Dental and the services it provides, visit www.downtowndentalgi.com or call (308) 382-8205.
Downtown Dental hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.