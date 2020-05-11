With directed health measures in surrounding counties being loosened, local and state officials are urging those in the Central District Health Department area to not travel to these counties.
Beginning today Monday, all but 24 of Nebraska’s 93 counties will have their DHMs loosened, allowing bars, restaurants, barbershops, tattoo parlors and beauty/nail salons to be open as long as they adhere to the 10-person rule. Workers and patrons are required to wear masks.
The counties in CDHD’s area — Hall, Hamilton and Merrick — are three of the 24 counties that will not have their health measures eased until at least May 31.
Teresa Anderson, health director of CDHD, said that while she realizes it becomes difficult not to travel to other counties due to the state being interconnected, she encouraged people to stay within the health department boundaries unless it is essential.
“This is difficult because we haven’t been here before. We have not had to live our lives within a health district, so it becomes pretty foreign,” she said. “But the closer we stay to home right now, the more likely we are to contain the virus.”
Anderson worried that if an influx of people from the CDHD area — specifically Hall County — travel to counties with loosened DHMs that those counties will see an increase in positive COVID-19 cases.
At his daily news conference May 4, Gov. Pete Ricketts was asked about people in health districts with health measures — such as CDHD — traveling to areas where the DHMs have been loosened due to fewer cases of COVID-19 and further spread the virus to those areas.
He urged those who lived in districts with more restrictive directed health measures, such as in CDHD,to continue to follow their guidelines and avoid traveling to areas with loosened DHMs.
“We are really trying to make this a reasonable approach,” Ricketts said. “But there are going to be border issues just like there are with the states. We are asking people to do the right thing by continuing to stay home if you are in one of those public health districts where the restrictions have not been loosened in order to slow the spread of the virus here in Nebraska.”
Anderson said she has a weekly call with Ricketts and health directors from other health departments in the state. She said one thing that was talked about last week was how to encourage people to stay home and not travel to areas with loosened DHMs unless it is essential.
“When we think about where people are going, are you going to spread the virus to other counties that have a lower level of virus right now?” she said. “Let’s stay here and contain it until we get a better grip on it. If you need your nails done, or hair cut, is that important enough to spread the virus to someone who otherwise would not have it?”
Anderson said that with the number of lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in the CDHD area continuing to increase, she said the district is “in it for the long haul” and encouraged residents to be patient.
“We are strong, we are resilient and we can get through this,” Anderson said. “We can help reduce the length of the higher level of virus spread by slowing it. The best way to do that is by staying home whenever possible.”
