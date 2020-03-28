DONIPHAN — Doniphan is believed to have community spread cases of COVID-19.
In a Facebook post Saturday evening, the South Heartland District Health Department said it became aware of potential community spread of the coronavirus at a large birthday celebration apparently held March 14 in Doniphan. SHDHD said individuals who attended this event have tested positive for COVID-19.
To protect first responders, health care workers and residents, SHDHD asks all residents to practice social distancing (6 feet apart and contact for less than 10 minutes) and monitor for respiratory symptoms related to COVID-19 including:
— Fever higher than 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit
— Cough
— Difficulty breathing
— Sore throat
If a person develops symptoms, SHDHD encourages people to stay home and not to go to work. Eight out of 10 people with COVID-19 have mild illness and may not need medical attention.
If symptoms become severe and an individual needs to seek medical attention, they are urged to call ahead and let the facility know they may have been exposed to the coronavirus and are ill.
