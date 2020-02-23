The Doniphan Community Foundation has established a disaster relief fund to benefit the Doniphan area. The fund has been opened with a generous donation of $20,000 from the Amick-Youngson Family Charitable Trust and a $15,000 donation from the DCF board of directors.
“The Doniphan Community Foundation is proud to partner with the Amick-Youngson Family Charitable Trust to provide assistance to our neighbors who have experienced the aftermath of flooding,” said Brook Vincent, former president of the DCF. “By opening this fund, the Doniphan Community Foundation will have the ability to receive donations to assist with this disaster, as well as disasters that our community may see in the future.”
The current donations have been designated to assist the Homeowner Associations of Amick Acres Subdivisions in clean-up and prevention efforts resulting from the flooding that occurred to the area in August 2019. An application form was provided to the Homeowners Association Boards. Both Amick Acres East HOA and Amick Acres West HOA submitted applications to the fund and were awarded monies to assist with expenses incurred during the flooding including pump and pipe rental to remove water from the lakes in the area.
The board of directors of the DCF, an affiliate fund of the Greater Grand Island Community Foundation, determines the distribution of the funds.
For additional information, contact Amanda Groff at (308) 380-0118.
