Summer is supposed to be fun and games, right?
Unfortunately, not every child looks forward to it. Without educational opportunities and daily meals, some students dread summer break and tend to forget a month’s worth of learning, known as the “summer slide.”
The Heartland United Way is working with five Youth Leadership Tomorrow students to fill kits that will include educational items and free resources for families to ensure a summer of learning and exploration. They are asking for donations that will be collected, sorted and handed out to students in May.
The group is seeking new and gently used educational and health items, such as: books, puzzles, board games, flashcards, mad libs, jump ropes, chalk, healthy cookbooks, word searches and crossword puzzles.
Donations can be dropped off at the following locations:
-- Doniphan High School, 302 W. Plum St., Doniphan
-- Grand Island Central Catholic, 1200 N. Ruby Ave., Grand Island
-- Grand Island Senior High, 2124 N. Lafayette Ave., Grand Island
-- Goodwill, 2223 N. Webb or 1808 S. Locust St., Grand Island
-- Heartland United Way office, 1441 N. Webb Road, Grand Island
-- Northwest High School, 2710 North Road, Grand Island
The group’s goal is to distribute 500 kits to children in kindergarten through third grade in Hall County. They also plan to include a schedule for summer feeding sites, a schedule for the activities offered at the public library and healthy tips for the summer.
For more information, call (308) 382-2675.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.