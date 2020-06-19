At a time when a safe, decent home means even more to people, Grand Island Area Habitat for Humanity is working to expand services.
Later this year, low-income homeowners will be able to apply for Habitat loans for critical home repairs. Repairs might consist of roof or foundation work, or replacement of heating and air units. The program parameters and policies are still being created, but the goal will be to help people who may not be able to afford repairs without Habitat’s no-interest loan program.
To help kick-start the program and get a sound financial base, Habitat’s family services coordinator, Victoria Kathman, has been seeking funding. Money received through grants will be used to pay for materials and contractor labor needed. Each project will be done at no profit to Habitat and have an interest free loan. Payments made back to Habitat will be used to help fund further projects.
Great Western Bank recently donated $20,000 for the new program, with Grand Island’s Market President Tanya Stephens making the check presentation. In a statement, Great Western Bank stated, “Great Western Bank’s mission is to ‘Make Life Great.’ Our focus throughout our 80-year history has been on strengthening the communities we serve and reinvesting in these communities.”
Grand Island Area Habitat for Humanity will be collaborating with various entities to move the repair program forward. Currently, those partnerships are being established.
Kathman said, “We are excited to launch this new program within the next few months and look forward to working with partners to improve the lives of community homeowners.”
Grand Island Area Habitat for Humanity has helped over 100 lower-income households through its home building and loan program. Through the repair program, even more people can benefit and have home security.
