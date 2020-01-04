It’s been an exciting year. Above average moisture this spring and summer had most of our trees full of leaves and fruit and our gardens bursting with produce. With 2019 at an end, do you know what it takes to make sure your evergreen trees and shrubs stay in good spirits into the New Year?
Winter is often an overlooked season when it comes to watering in the landscape. Plants may be dormant during the winter, but they still loose water through their stems, crowns, and in the case of evergreens, their leaves.
Desiccation injury happens when the plants can’t replace the water that is lost during the winter. The cause is often dry or frozen soils where the water isn’t available for uptake by the plant. High winds, dry air, warm temperatures, and reflected heat from buildings can all play a factor in the amount of water lost by plants.
Not all plants are susceptible to winter desiccation. Common symptoms of desiccation include brown, damaged foliage on one side of the plant. Damaged foliage is often found on the south side due to reflected heat or the northwest side caused by wind exposure. This often results in plants having areas of yellowish/tan colored leaves that are the most noticeable come spring. Woody evergreen plants with shallow root systems are usually the hardest hit.
Spruce, fir, pine, arborvitae, yew, Oregon grape-holly (Mahonia), holly, and boxwood are some of the more common evergreen plants that would benefit from supplemental winter irrigation during extended dry seasons.
Providing supplemental irrigation during the winter months can help sensitive plants make it through a little less stressed and with less winter desiccation injury. Young trees, shrubs and all evergreens can be irrigated as long as the soils are dry, not completely frozen, and the air temperatures are above 40 degrees F.
Want to apply supplemental water, but short on time? Focus on those trees that are growing in sunny, exposed locations, focusing on the south side of the tree first. Apply water using a slow running sprinkler or a trickling hose. Root feeders or other deep watering devices often do not water thoroughly enough and can place the water below the root zone of the tree. Aim to get the top 8 to 12 inches of the soil moist and apply the water slowly enough to let it soak in and not run off.
Be sure to allow enough time for the water to soak in and avoid freezing around the plants’ stem or crown when the temperatures drop overnight. If we remain dry this winter, one or two deep irrigations per month might be needed.
Antitranspirants are another method that can be used to prevent desiccation.
Antitranspirants, like Wilt-pruf, form thin films on the foliage and can minimize the water lost by the plants. They are commonly used on evergreen conifers and broadleaf evergreens that are growing in stressful sites in the winter.
Select the right product for the plant species you are applying it to, there can be some toxicity issues, and always read and follow all label instructions. Most products should be applied every six weeks starting in mid to late November through mid to late February. Apply enough of the product that the plant is thoroughly covered, but not so much that they become sticky or the needles become stuck together. To keep the product from ruining your favorite sprayer, be sure to have some warm soapy water nearby to clean the sprayers out immediately following the application.
It’s time to ring in the New Year with happier, healthier evergreens.
Master Gardener training
Are you interested in becoming a Master Gardener? Nebraska Extension in Hall County will be offering two Master Gardener training sessions at the Hall County Extension Office meeting rooms in Grand Island.
The first session will offer six trainings from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays, starting Feb. 4 and running through March 10. The second session will meet from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. on March 9, 11, 13, 16, 18 and 20. A fee is charged for each session. Contact me by Jan. 15 if you are interested in either session.
More information, updated schedules, and a brochure can be found online at http://hall.unl.edu/
Elizabeth Killinger is the Horticulture Extension Educator with Nebraska Extension in Hall County. Contact her at (308) 385-5088 or ekillinger2@unl.edu. Visit the Hall County Extension website at hall.unl.edu
