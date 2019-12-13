A new Grand Island crimefighter is Belgian, was born in Croatia, spent time in Alabama and understands both German and Dutch.
Duke, the newest Grand Island police service dog, was certified this week and is ready to hit the streets. Like many law enforcement canines, Duke is a Belgian Malinois.
Duke, who will turn 2 in January, weighs 72 pounds. The canine came to Grand Island in March, purchased from the Alabama woman who provides hounds to the Grand Island Police Department and the Nebraska State Patrol. She gets the dogs from overseas.
Duke was certified Thursday in patrol work. “He was certified in narcotics detection in April,” said Officer Jim Kirlin, who is Duke’s handler.
On Friday afternoon, Duke was introduced to the people responsible for him joining the Grand Island police force.
Duke, Kirlin and several other GIPD representatives went to Hornady Manufacturing, where he met Hornady Vice President Jason Hornady and some other key donors. One of the GIPD officers was Sgt. Jeremy Gildersleeve, who used to be a K9 handler himself.
Hornady said he met Gildersleeve when an incident took place at his house.” The officers were very helpful. “And he happened to say they were looking for a dog,” Hornady said of Gildersleeve. Hornady and his family and friends like dogs. “So I just kind of made some phone calls.”
In the end, Hornady and four others contributed $2,000 each, which covered Duke’s $10,000 pricetag.
The donations were made more by individuals than businesses, he said.
The people donating were Hornady, his two sisters, Meighan Hornady and Elizabeth Hornady Ingham, and friends Jack Henry and Kristen Marshall Maser and her husband, Matt Maser.
Although it’s been many years since she lived in Grand Island, “it’s still a big part of me,” Meighan Hornady said. “Anything that I can do to support those who protect the citizens of the town I still love, I want to be a part of that.”
Meighan Hornady was joined by her husband, Patrick Hulbert. They live in Florida.
Elizabeth Hornady Ingham was joined by her husband, Will Ingham, and their daughter, Julia.
The Masers were accompanied by their son, Will.
Also on hand, in addition to Henry, were Tim Wojcik and Geoff Steadman.
The Grand Island Police Department has two canines. Officer Bourke Bowen is the handler of the other dog, Cochise. A former GIPD canine, Haus, now lives with Gildersleeve in retirement.
Hornady’s family and friends have gathered in Grand Island to help him celebrate his 50th birthday, which is Monday.
Grand Island police use some budget money to pay for equipment for the dogs. Donations from dog supporters go into the department’s canine account.
The department has had two canines for about 25 years, said Chief Robert Falldorf.
Kirlin said Duke has a “very high drive” but is also a “very social dog.”
People can come up to him and pet him without any problems. “But when it’s time to go to work, he knows,” Kirlin said.
In addition to drug detection and other duties, police canines are sometimes deployed to go into buildings and search for a suspect.
Duke is trained to go into a residence or other building, search for suspects and “let us know they’re there,” Kirlin said.
