Dodge Elementary School students are able to learn more about empathy and compassion skills thanks to two new initiatives implemented at the school for the first time this school year.
At the Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education meeting last Thursday night, Dodge Elementary administrators, teachers and fifth-grade students talked to the board, and the public, about its community circles and respect agreements.
Principal Carrie Kolar said last spring, her school started looking at ways to improve empathy and compassion skills among students and teachers. She said Dodge Title I Specialist Angela Harder and fifth-grade teacher Nikole Kasperbauer went to a workshop held by Kelvin Oliver, an educational consultant specializing in restorative practices in schools, in April and came back “very excited” about what he presented.
Kolar said Oliver came to Dodge this past August to talk with staff about some of his restorative practices and to help the school to start implementing them.
First-grade teacher Nancy Sorensen said Oliver used an analogy of an iceberg to signify behavior to Dodge teachers and staff. She said the iceberg showed there was “a little bit on top,” but that there was much more below that could not be seen.
“He (Oliver) said that is how behavior works. You don’t know if the child is tired or hungry or angry. Is she frustrated?” Sorensen said. He came to Dodge to help us understand. One thing that resonated with me was relationships. The relationships is how you help these children. To build those relationships, Kelvin (Oliver) showed us those respect agreements and community circles.”
Dodge fifth-grade teacher Michelle Carter said that with Oliver’s help, one of the initiatives the school has been able to implement this school year is community circles. She said the circles are a change for teachers and students to be on the same level, to meet together and to build relationships.
“It is something that is prepared ahead of time, so the teachers think about a topic such as friendship or teamwork — some of those overarching themes,” Carter said. “They consider how to engage the students and think of questions they can ask.”
She said some of the questions asked in the community circles are “strategically designed to begin with a lighter set of questions” before diving into deeper questions meant to form deeper relationships among students.
“One of the questions is, ‘What is your favorite team or band?’ That is pretty light hearted,” Carter said. “But then you get down to the next questions: ‘When was a time you worked on a team or group outside of school? Did you ever experience a time of frustration when working with your team or group?’ That is just a really good chance to build community.”
As part of the community circles, Carter said, students pass around a “talking piece” — a stuffed flamingo in her classroom — and can only talk when they have the talking piece.
At last Thursday night’s board meeting, Kasperbauer showed a video to the Board of Education that showed a community circle in action. In the video, she could be seen asking her students questions, such as, ‘Who deserves more respect and why?’ Kasperbauer’s fifth-grade students could be seen passing the talking piece around the circle as they answered the question. Each of the students sat and listened respectfully as their classmates answered the questions.
Kasperbauer said that in the community circles, students “can show someone that you respect them and care about them. We talked a lot about how it is important to be listening to what everyone else is saying so that you know how you can care for others.”
The last question asked in the community circles serves as a check-in where teachers ask students how they are feeling. Carter said this is “a big piece” of the circles.
“We use a scale of five. One is ‘ugh’ and five is ‘I feel great,’” she said. “Kids will give us a check-in to tell us how they are feeling, especially on Mondays and Fridays when we typically do circles. It is a great way to find out how their weekend was and their feelings going into their weekend.”
Another initiative Dodge has implemented this school year is respect agreements. Sorensen said the agreements are between everyone in the classroom. She added the one in her classroom was formed in a community circle where she and her students discussed teamwork.
“These (respect agreements) were done in many fashions and in many ways,” Sorensen said. “These are done with teachers and students, signed by everyone. It does not replace the classroom rules and the consequences aren’t losing recess. The consequences should match the behavior to get them to think about what is happening and to relate to what they could do to improve themselves.”
At last Thursday night’s board meeting, three Dodge fifth-graders told the Board of Education what they liked about the school’s community circles and respect agreements.
“I feel like when we have circles, it lets people express their feelings and be open about how they feel,” one boy said. “ The respect agreement also helps people to tell how they feel respected.”
One male student said he liked how his classmates all sign the respect agreements and agree to respect other people. One female student said she enjoys having the community circles because it allows her to trust her classmates and gives them an opportunity to be personal with each other.
GIPS Board President Bonnie Hinkle asked the Dodge students if they feel the community circles and respect agreement have made a difference in their school. The students said they have both made a difference.
In her monthly report given to the school board, Superintendent Tawana Grover said she is proud of the leadership at Dodge for implementing both the community circles and the respect agreements at the school.
“They have been taking ownership and have been thinking about how they could improve the culture across their entire building,” she said. “We started out with a problem and they were part of the solution. I think that is the type of culture we have here in Grand Island Public Schools”
