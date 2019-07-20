Helicopter Attack Squadron (Light) 3, which existed only during the Vietnam War, is the most-decorated squadron in Naval Aviation history.
The squadron, nicknamed the Seawolves, had a short history. They were around from 1966 to 1972.
“We’re the only Navy squadron in the history of the Navy ever to be commissioned in combat and decommissioned in combat,” says Mike Connelly of Spalding, who’s a former Seawolf.
The helicopters gave support to Navy boats traveling the Mekong Delta of South Vietnam. When one of the boats got in trouble, the helicopters arrived to help. The Seawolves also flew attack missions and provided coverage to Marines, Army and other friendly forces that encountered the Vietcong and the North Vietnamese Army.
A film about the Seawolves will be shown at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the Grand Theatre. In addition to interviews, the documentary contains a lot of footage shot by Seawolves themselves during the war.
“This is a beautiful, emotional film that tells the story of a special group of American Heroes that very few know exist,” says publicity material for the documentary.
Connelly, 76, believes any veteran would enjoy the film.
The documentary is very well-done, Connelly said. It was put together by Jeff and Shannon Arballo of San Diego. Her father was one of the Seawolves.
Seeing the film made one man talk about things he’d probably never talked about since he got home from Vietnam, Connelly said.
It’s possible that the images will not go over well with all Vietnam vets.
“It helps some, and with the others, you don’t know,” Connelly said.
About 2,560 men belonged to the Seawolves. Eleven of those were from Nebraska, Connelly said. Four of the men are dead.
Three or four of the Seawolves still living will attend the film’s showing, Connelly said.
Connelly was in the Navy 21 years, from 1961 to ‘82,
Born in Spalding, he moved to Grand Island with his family in 1952. He graduated from Central Catholic in 1961.
He served in Vietnam from October 1967 to May of 1969.
Connelly was a door gunner aboard a Seawolves’ helicopter. Those men shot a machine gun out of the helicopter.
The hairiest episode of his military career occurred on Jan. 29, 1969, when his helicopter got shot down and landed on a rice paddy in the middle of the night.
Forty-four members of HA(L)-3 gave their lives during the squadron’s work.
Six men received Presidential Unit citations and five received Navy Crosses.
In 2010, the House of Representations passed a resolution commending the Seawolves.
The House Resolution says the members of HA(L)-3 “displayed extraordinary courage in support of United States military and political objectives in Vietnam. Later, the resolution says the Seawolves “inflicted several thousand casualties on enemy forces.”
Admission to the 146-minute film is free. Bill Ziller assisted in having the film shown at the Grand.
“Scramble the Seawolves” is narrated by television personality Mike Rowe.
Although the Seawolves no longer exist, a “great-grandchild” of the group provides support today to Navy Seals, Connelly said. That group is called Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron, or the Firehawks.