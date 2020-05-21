090719_DoaneNew001_bjs.JPG

Doane faculty members, including (from left), Lindsey Jurgens, campus services coordinator and academic adviser; Paul Savory, Doane University provost; Audrey Jensen Scott, Grand Island campus and outreach director; and Lorie Cook-Benjamin, associate vice president of academic affairs of non residential campus operations and dean of the college of professional operations, open champagne bottles together to celebrate the remodeling of the Doane University portion of College Park with many guests on Friday in Grand Island. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)

 Barrett Stinson

Doane University will resume its course offerings on campus this fall, President Jacque Carter announced Thursday.

The university has formed a Fall Planning Task Force that has been developing plans to reopen Doane’s campuses in Crete, Lincoln, Omaha and Grand Island.

Input and guidance from public health officials is being carefully examined, and the university will continue to operate in accordance with all local, state and federal government guidelines and restrictions.

The spring term and semester ended May 8 for Doane’s residential and non-residential students. Additionally, all summer courses in the College of Education, College of Business and College of Professional Studies have transitioned to online instruction. The summer term for non-residential students begins May 26.

“The health, wellness and safety of our Doane community remains our top priority, and it is our belief that we will be able to welcome our students, faculty and staff to learning environments this fall that are safe and protect the wellness of those on campus,” Carter said.

