Doane faculty members, including (from left), Lindsey Jurgens, campus services coordinator and academic adviser; Paul Savory, Doane University provost; Audrey Jensen Scott, Grand Island campus and outreach director; and Lorie Cook-Benjamin, associate vice president of academic affairs of non residential campus operations and dean of the college of professional operations, open champagne bottles together to celebrate the remodeling of the Doane University portion of College Park with many guests on Friday in Grand Island. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)