Doane University will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its Grand Island campus from 11 a.m. to noon on Friday to unveil renovations to the building.
Doane’s Grand Island campus, which first opened in 2003, is the only institution in Grand Island that offers both undergraduate and graduate programs.
Renovations to the Grand Island campus, located at College Park at the interchange of Highways 34 and 281, began in January.
Paul Savory, provost, and Lorie Cook-Benjamin, dean of the college of professional studies, will be among the Doane representatives in attendance to commemorate this occasion and answer questions from the community.
“As continuing education is ever-changing, we are excited to adapt accordingly to our students’ needs,” said Audrey Scott, Grand Island campus and outreach director. “This newly renovated space enables students to have a place where they can gather, work or just relax. As our campus continues to grow, the needs of our students come first and this space is a perfect example of that.”
Doane’s Grand Island campus offers undergraduate programs in accounting, agribusiness, business, health sciences, human relations, liberal arts and RN to BSN. Doane’s courses are taught by full-time professionals within their respective fields.
Graduate programs offered on Doane’s Grand Island campus include master of arts in management, master of business administration, and master of education programs.
For more information about the event, contact Scott at audrey.scott@doane.edu.
