With the coronavirus pandemic prohibiting social gatherings, District 35 Sen. Dan Quick and his opponent, Ray Aguilar, are campaigning heavily with mailings, signs and phone calls.
Quick, who is completing his first term in the Nebraska Legislature, was elected in 2016. Aguilar served in the Legislature from 1999 to 2008.
The position is nonpartisan and both candidates will move on to the general election.
Campaigning with signs and mailings alone is necessary in the wake of the pandemic, both candidates told The Independent.
“That’s the only method of campaigning at this time,” Aguilar said. “It’s simply not a time to go knocking on doors. You just can’t do that now.”
Quick started campaigning in June 2019 by knocking on doors and talking directly with constituents.
“In early March, we decided not to knock on doors anymore, once COVID-19 started to hit our area,” he said, “so we’re using other ways to contact people.”
There is some worry that there may be too much emphasis on mailings, Quick said.
“We did cut back on a few mailings, because I thought we were maybe doing too many, but you have to do what you can do to make sure people know who you are,” he said. “It starts now.”
Aguilar is basing his campaign on his experience.
“I’ve had 10 years in there and I got quite a bit accomplished in those 10 years and I’m pretty proud of some of the things I did,” he said.
Growing concerns about property taxes in the community inspired him to seek office again.
“I had a lot of business people in Grand Island ask me to run,” Aguilar said. “I guess they’re not satisfied with what’s happening and think I can do a better job, so I’m willing to do it.”
He left office due to term limits, but is allowed to run again after a four-year period.
Among his accomplishments, Aguilar helped bring the Nebraska State Fair to Grand Island and focused on juvenile justice issues. He sponsored efforts to create a drug court in central Nebraska and create child advocacy centers in Grand Island. For senior citizens, he sponsored a bill to provide benefits for seniors to stay in their homes longer.
A coming concern, he said, will be the state budget and economic slowdown following the pandemic, which will require greater economic development.
“We’ll try to get that to the forefront. We’re going to be hurting for jobs, I’m sure,” Aguilar said. “We’re going to need more businesses and expansion of businesses as we go along.”
Quick’s campaign touts his blue collar background and service as a voice for working people.
“The thing I’ve discovered in my four years down there is there’s a lot of issues I didn’t even associate with working family issues, like child welfare,” he said.
In 2018, Quick prioritized a bill for victims of human trafficking, and last year he supported a bill for early childhood infrastructure, providing economic development dollars for creating or expanding child care centers and day cares.
Quick has also advocated for increasing funding for public health districts across Nebraska.
“We weren’t able to get that bill passed, but another bill was brought up to help with increases this last year,” he said. “We still have 17 days in the session, and I don’t know where that bill’s sitting at, but that’s going to be an important area for our state to look at.”
He added, “That helps every one of our communities.”
The primary election is next Tuesday, with the general election on Nov. 3.
