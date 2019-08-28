The Heartland Disaster Recovery Group — a group of community, business and nonprofit representatives — has put into place strategies for ongoing disaster recovery in Hall and Howard counties, the organization said in a press release.
The group has made significant progress over the past few months in setting up the organizational infrastructure to help connect families to recovery resources such as volunteers, material donations, financial assistance and emotional support, the press release said.
The group’s mission is to coordinate recovery efforts to bring communities back to a new normal after they have been devastated by disasters in Hall, Hamilton, Howard and Merrick counties.
Through grants from the Center for Disaster Philanthropy and AmeriCorps, four positions have been filled to work full time on flood-relief efforts.
The local staff includes:
— Elizabeth Troyer-Miller, Heartland Disaster outreach coordinator
— Jenna Clark, AmeriCorps VISTA resource development
— Lori Larsen, community disaster advocate for Howard County
— Veronica Kaufman, community disaster advocate for Hall County
The community disaster advocates are working directly with families to achieve their disaster recovery goals. Spanish translation is available for people who need it.
This month, the group is focusing efforts on recruiting volunteers for subcommittees in the areas of behavioral health, case management, construction, finance, unmet needs and volunteer coordination.
People who are interested in getting involved to help, make a donation, or are in need of assistance in their own disaster recovery process can contact Troyer-Miller at disaster@heartlandunitedway.org or (308) 382-2675.