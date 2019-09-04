SARGENT — The state of Nebraska and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) have opened a Disaster Recovery Center in Custer County.
Recovery specialists from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) will provide information on available services, explain assistance programs and help survivors complete or check the status of applications at the center.
The Disaster Recovery Center is located at the Community Center in Sargent at 314 W. Main St. It will be open Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Homeowners, renters and business owners in Custer County included in the major disaster declaration for individual assistance may apply for assistance for uninsured and underinsured damage and losses resulting from the March 9 to July 14 severe winter storms, straight-line winds and flooding.
Disaster Recovery Centers are staffed by representatives from FEMA, the SBA and other federal and local agencies.
