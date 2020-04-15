The Grand Island Catholic Diocese will livestream two events Sunday in honor of Divine Mercy Sunday.
The Rev. Joseph Hanefeldt, bishop of the diocese, will celebrate Divine Mercy Sunday Mass at 10 a.m. from St. Mary’s Cathedral.
At 3 p.m., Hanefeldt will lead the faithful in praying the Chaplet of Divine Mercy “as we beseech the Lord for his mercy for our sins and the sins of the whole world, and for his merciful protection from the COVID-19 virus,” the diocese says.
Both events will be livestreamed on the Diocese of Grand Island Facebook page.
The Rev. Don Buhrman, pastor of St. Leo’s Parish, points out that Grand Island is a hot spot for the coronavirus. “So everybody feels pretty helpless. And one thing that we all can do is pray for God’s mercy,” he said.
It’s appropriate on Divine Mercy Sunday to encourage people to pray, whether they join the bishop or as part of their own parish, Buhrman said.
In his own parish, Buhrman hopes people will take advantage of the current situation by praying together as a family on Wednesday evenings.
Wednesday night is traditionally regarded as church night. Because of COVID-19, most churches aren’t gathering on Wednesday evenings.
Because few activities are going on, hopefully more families are eating together, Buhrman said. He’s encouraging families in his parish to spend time together after their Wednesday night meals.
Before leaving the table, he hopes families have some sort of domestic prayer time. It might involve praying the Rosary, the Divine Mercy chaplet or reading Scripture. He would just like to see families “spend some time in prayer.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.