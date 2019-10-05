(From left) Grand Island Central Catholic Knight Under the Sea co-chairmen Greg and Lisa Rerucha, Tom and Kim Dinsdale and co-chairmen Steve and Karla Schneider pose in front of a 2019 Chevy Silverado 4WD LT Crew Cab pickup truck that will be auctioned off at the annual Knight event Nov. 15. The Dinsdales donated the pickup to be raffled off at the event. (Photo courtesy of the Grand Island Central Catholic Development Foundation)