The Grand Island Central Catholic Development Foundation has received a significant donation for its annual Knight fundraiser.
In early September, Tom and Kim Dinsdale donated a 2019 Chevy Silverado 4WD LT Crew Cab pickup to the Grand Island Central Catholic Development Foundation to raffle off at its annual Knight Under the Sea fundraiser on Nov. 15. The truck is valued at nearly $52,000.
Jolene Wojcik, executive director of the Grand Island Central Catholic Development Foundation, said the foundation has never had anything of such significant value donated for its annual Knight fundraiser.
“Tom and Kim Dinsdale are very generous to Grand Island Central Catholic. They are really a blessing to our community and they reached out to us to donate this for the Knight Under the Sea fundraiser that we have. We have some great donors, but this is an exciting raffle item for us. It is just another tremendous example of their support for us. Central Catholic appreciates them (Dinsdales) and all the other donors who support this cause.”
Wojcik said the Dinsdales have donated other vehicles to the foundation, but “not a fancy pickup like this.”
Raffle tickets for the pickup are selling for $100 each. They can be purchased at the GICC Development Foundation office at 1200 Ruby Ave., from any GICC Development Foundation board member or at Tom Dinsdale Automotive in Grand Island. Tickets can also be purchased at the door the day of the Knight Under the Sea event. There is no limit on how many tickets an individual can purchase.
Wojcik said the pickup will be at the event and she hopes that will encourage people to purchase raffle tickets to win it. It will also be at GICC home volleyball and football games for people to see as well. The winner of the pickup raffle will be drawn Nov. 15 at the event. They do not need to be present in order to win the pickup.
She said if the winner is present, they will be able to claim their prize that night. There are stipulations as part of the pickup prize listed on the back of the raffle tickets. One stipulation is that the winner is responsible for paying taxes on the vehicle.
In addition to the pickup, the GICC Development Foundation is also raffling off a three-person 2017 Sea-Doo GTX 155 jet ski donated by Mike and Jean Hamik, Tri-City Cycle Works and Daryl Harney. Raffle tickets for the jet ski are $50 and can be purchased at the GICC Development Foundation office, from any GICC Development Foundation board member or at the U-Save Pharmacy south or Fourth Street locations.
The Knight Under the Sea fundraiser will be at 5 p.m. Nov. 15 at GICC. Tickets to the event are $100. They can be purchased at the GICC Development Foundation office or from any GICC Development Foundation board member.
From 6:30 to 8 p.m. Nov. 14, GICC will host a Knight preview night where people can see the items that are part of the auction and raffle items. They can also check out the decorated dining area. Wojcik said raffle tickets can also be purchased that night.
She said the Knight Under the Sea fundraiser, which raises funds for GICC, will feature a dinner, desserts, live and silent auctions, and raffles.
“It helps support the operation of the school to provide tuition assistance to the families that we serve and also provides funds for special projects,” Wojcik said. “Last year, we renovated the science room and before that, we renovated the chapel. It just enhances the student life here at GICC.”
She said the Knight fundraiser typically raises $300,000 for GICC.
Those wanting more information about the raffle tickets or attending the event should contact the Grand Island Central Catholic Development Foundation office at (308) 382-5499.
