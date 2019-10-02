A chicken dinner and silent auction fundraiser will be held in Grand Island for Nikki Finch, who will be undergoing stem cell therapy for multiple sclerosis.
The fundraiser will be on Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Platt Duetsche, 1315 W. Anna St. in Grand Island. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with the dinner at 6 p.m. The auction will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
The cost of the dinner is $10 and reservations are due by Oct. 5. Reservations can be sent to Nikki’s Nation, P.O. Box 460982, Papillion, NE 68046.
For more information call Melinda at (402) 212-3261 or Rhesa at (402) 670-2856.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.