A chicken dinner and silent auction fundraiser will be held in Grand Island for Nikki Finch, who will be undergoing stem cell therapy for multiple sclerosis.

The fundraiser will be on Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Platt Duetsche, 1315 W. Anna St. in Grand Island. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with the dinner at 6 p.m. The auction will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

The cost of the dinner is $10 and reservations are due by Oct. 5. Reservations can be sent to Nikki’s Nation, P.O. Box 460982, Papillion, NE 68046.

For more information call Melinda at (402) 212-3261 or Rhesa at (402) 670-2856.

